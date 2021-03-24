France, Germany and UK stop traveling abroad to avoid tourism to Madrid and the Balearics over Easter

Madrid

Publication: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 11:56

The fact that foreigners can travel to Spain for sightseeing when Spaniards cannot move within the national territory due to the perimeter closure is the latest controversy surrounding the restrictions due to the pandemic. The measure, which several politicians have qualified as “inconsistent”, has been put at the center of the debate with the proximity of Easter and with the stagnation of the improvement of infectious data.

The truth is that, as a third wave emerges in Europe and Spain, the threat of the fourth hovers, whether foreigners arrive at vacation destinations – in the case of the Balearic Islands – or on vacation – like Madrid, with its more lax. restrictions – it has already made some European countries act.

France values ​​the restriction of foreign travel, including to Madrid

For example, France will consider restricting international travel even more. This question is topical, in particular because of the waves of French tourists who have arrived in the capital in recent weeks, fleeing the harsh restrictions on Gallic lands and attracted by the softer measures applied in Madrid.

The French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, assured that the causes which allow international travel will be reviewed and that the debate will take place today.

“You have to be able to regulate things to avoid these trips,” said Darmanin in a television interview collected by EFE. In France, as in Spain, travel between regions is prohibited in 16 departments, including Paris, but its citizens can travel to our country. In other words, they suffer from the same contradiction.

According to the minister, it will be travel “professional, student or imperative family”, the only authorized. At present, traveling to other countries is only “strictly discouraged”.

Germany doesn’t want its citizens to travel to the Balearic Islands

In Germany, a country of great importance for Balearic tourism, the authorities have excluded six Spanish regions (Balearic Islands, Valencia, Castile-La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja and Murcia) from their high-risk areas. This has led to an increase in tourist reserves in these regions, especially the coastal regions, and the arrival of the first tourists to Mallorca.

But the high incidence of the virus in the country has prompted Chancellor Angela Merkel to stop de-escalation in the country and impose new restrictions: among them, that citizens returning to the country from areas not classified at risk will do so. must also show a negative PCR.

“We have always made it clear that traveling abroad for tourist reasons is, for the moment, really a problem,” German Chancellery Minister Helge Braun said yesterday. The reason? The possible entry of new variants and the relationship with other foreign tourists in tourist destinations.

“Perhaps in tourist destinations people with the most diverse mutations of the virus are gathering,” Braun warned, noting that the danger now does not lie in the most contagious variants of the virus already known, but in those whose we still don’t know anything. : “And the virus is spread when we travel.”

6,000 euros fine in the United Kingdom

In the UK, they will choose to fine citizens who intend to travel during the Easter holidays. Nearly 6,000 euros (5,000 pounds) for anyone wishing to leave the country, according to a legislative project from the government of Boris Johnson and which will be voted on tomorrow in the British Parliament.

The nine law tightens restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 and sanctions those who have no reason to force majeure to leave the country. The restrictions will go into effect next Monday, if approved, and will last until June 30, according to the draft seen by local media.

“We are seeing this third wave of increases in parts of Europe and we are seeing new variations,” the country’s Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

The government justifies that tourists arrive with a negative PCR

The government has become confused in recent days with its explanations. They justify that the negative PCR is enough for tourists to enter and that they are subject to the same restrictions as the rest of Spaniards, but national mobility is not allowed with a negative test.

In fact, PNV Congress spokesperson Aitor Esteban asked the president during the executive review session: “Do you think international pleasure travel is justified in a health situation like this?”

Pedro Sánchez has defended that they follow the “recommendations of the European Union” and therefore maintain European borders. A similar response to the Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto: “They come safe and sound, with PCR and must follow the rules we have here. The number of foreign travelers is low, over 56% are Spaniards returning to Spain. “

For his part, the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, assured Onda Cero that he would like his country “not to be known only for bars and that we will not focus our entire national strategy on that”. In this sense, and in relation to mobility, he specifies that “if a PCR allows you to move, it is for everyone, and if a PCR does not let you move, it is also for everyone” .

“It’s good that Spain has tourism, but Spain cannot live by being a seaside resort for all of Europe,” he said.

Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, singled out for her restrictions – one of the lightest on the continent – threw bullets and ensured that the real problem lay with airport checks, which are the responsibility of the responsibility of the central government. .

“Madrid is closed but flights continue to arrive and we are worried because there is deficit control at the airport,” Ayuso insisted, a message he has been repeating for months.