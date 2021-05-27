France imposes quarantine on UK arrival on Covid-19 Fear – French expatriates have to stay in quarantine, threat from Indian Corona variant

The French government said the quarantine process would last seven days, with people from places other than Britain showing off their 48-hour corona test.

Paris France on Wednesday announced a mandatory quarantine of people coming from Britain. The decision has been taken to curb the growing spread of Corona virus found in India.

On Tuesday, Austria said it would ban direct flights and tourist visits from Britain and Germany. On Friday he said he would quarantine anyone entering the UK for two weeks.

Quarantine arrangements will be mandatory

According to French government spokesman Gabriel Attel, quarantine will be mandatory for people coming from Britain. The process will take seven days. “People from outside must also submit at least a 48-hour-old Covid-19 test,” Clement Buen, France’s European affairs minister, said on Twitter. These arrangements are expected to be implemented from Monday.

Significantly, coronavirus infections are on the rise again in Britain, but the rate of infection is still low in the world’s fastest-vaccinating country. The number of Kovid-19 patients admitted to hospitals has reached its lowest level since September last year.

Variables of Indian corona developed rapidly

Cases of Indian Corona variant B.1.617 have increased rapidly. As of last Thursday, there are 3,424. Indian variants have been developed in at least 17 countries. The French government’s announcement has dealt a major blow to the tourism industry. During the summer, a large number of tourists come here from the UK.

Shock to the tourism industry

Tourism experts say this could be a serious problem for those involved in the tourism industry. According to official figures, about 13 million British people visit France every year before 2020, more than any other nationality. In such a case the number of tourists may be affected by these rules.

However, British tourists will be allowed to visit France from 9 June without any restrictions. For this, they must bring a certificate of vaccination or a COVID negative report against COVID-19.