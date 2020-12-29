France: Muslim beaten by Muslims for having enjoyed Christmas dinner: young Muslims celebrated Christmas in France, Islamic fundamentalists beaten

Strong points:

The incidents of communal violence in France do not take the name of the controversy over the cartoons of the Prophet. In the latest incident, a Muslim policeman in Belfort had a 5-person friend after a Christmas party with his son’s family and beat him to death. The unidentified victim was also beaten because her mother is a Muslim and her stepfather is not a Muslim. Both husband and wife are police officers.

According to information from the Daily Mail, the French Minister of the Interior Gerald Daramnin gave this information. He said the young man posted a photo of the Christmas party on the Snapchat social media website. After that, one of his friends commented, “dirty son of a white man”, “son of a snake” and “son of policemen”. The commentator had known the victim from childhood and allegedly threatened to “tell him how real Arabs are”.

5 people were killed in the attack on the victim

He asked for a car to approach the parking lot. On arriving there, the victim was attacked by 5 people. This shattered the victim’s mouth and spread blood all over his body. His whole body was injured. Police arrested three people in this regard. At the same time, the main defendant told police that Muslims should not celebrate Christmas and the photo of the victim’s food amazed them.

The French minister called the attack an “insult”, saying it is an example of radical separatism that weakens French values. Previously, the French government had promulgated a new law to counter Islamic fundamentalism. It prohibits segregation in swimming pools on the basis of sex and makes all children in school compulsory from the age of 3.