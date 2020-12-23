France reopens its borders with the United Kingdom to nationals, residents and carriers

Posted: Wednesday December 23 2020 09:24

Thousands of carriers remain stuck in ditches and parking lots near the British port of Dover, and London is currently advising against lorries going down the passes to France despite it reopening at midnight.

The port of Dover reopened on Tuesday evening after Paris blocked Channel crossings to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. Thus, the cordon sanitaire was slightly loosened, allowing vehicles with passengers and certain trailers to disembark in the port of Calais (France), as reported by AFP.

The French government thus once again authorizes the passage of heavy goods vehicles with drivers, as well as citizens of the community and the French, but demands that a negative test for COVID-19 be obtained.

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps has called on companies to continue without sending trucks to Dover for now, and the executive is finalizing a program to test carriers waiting to cross the canal.

Although authorities have recommended transport companies to stop shipping goods to France until the roads are cleared, trucks continued to arrive today in collapsed parking lots across southern England, where some drivers have been sleeping the last two nights.

According to official figures provided by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, some 650 trucks have been stopped on the motorway, while another 870 are in nearby parking lots.

However, local Kent County authorities have ensured that there are at least 2,200 parked in a temporary facility, while another 632 are held up on the highway.

Food and Beverage Federation of Britain (FDF) director Ian Wright explained that at least 4,000 trucks that had planned to cross the canal these days have been affected by the restrictions.

Shapps argued that infrastructure already prepared for Brexit, which will predictably lead to traffic jams at customs, has allowed more trucks to find spaces to park off the roads.