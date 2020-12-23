France shooting: three policemen shot dead in France, fourth policeman seriously injured – France three policemen shot dead fourth injured

Paris

In France, three police officers were shot dead, while the fourth was seriously injured. It is said that this shooting incident took place in the Puy-de-Dôme region in central France. Prosecutor sources gave information about this deadly attack. French police have cordoned off the area and investigations are underway.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening. According to the AFP news agency, these police officers reached the area after receiving reports of domestic violence. When he tried to save a woman, a 48-year-old man started shooting indiscriminately. In this, 3 policemen were killed instantly while the fourth policeman was also seriously injured.

The injured policeman was admitted to hospital where his condition remains critical. Police cordoned off the area and opened an investigation into the incident. It is said that the woman took refuge on the terrace and that there was a fire inside the house. When the police tried to enter the house, a 48-year-old man opened fire. Firefighters have arrived and are trying to control the blaze.