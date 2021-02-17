France to increase surveillance of mosques and madrasas: the government of Emanuel Macron will increase surveillance of mosques and madrasas in France

Strong points:

Strict law against Islamic terrorism in France: with the majority of the lower house of the Pasupari House parliament also obtaining the majority, many opposing parties also face a deep terrorist attack with the government, France was killed in the bombings of Last year.

France has approved a new law to end growing Islamic terrorism in the country. Under this law, the police will now have the right to close mosques and madrasas in France when they wish. In addition, more than one marriage or forced marriage of Muslims will be declared criminal. The legislation was approved by the lower house of the French parliament with an overwhelming majority to eliminate religious fundamentalism in the secular state.

A strong vote in favor of the law

President Emmanuel Macron’s La République en Marche party organized several rallies across the country regarding the drafting of this law. During it, 347 members voted in favor of the law in the vote in the National Assembly of France, while the number of deputies who voted in the opposition was 151. It is currently planned to present it in the House above Parliament, where the Macros party does not have a majority. Nevertheless, given the growing atmosphere against fundamentalism in France, this law should also be approved by the upper chamber.

Why the need to legislate

Recently, France asked 8 organizations representing the country’s Muslims to sign a charter containing provisions such as the evil of terrorism and the elimination of religious fundamentalism. However, 3 organizations refused to sign the charter for lack of law. The French government has since enacted this law.

The government’s and opponents’ own arguments

The President of France said the secular strength of the country would be enhanced by this law. Apart from this, the incidents of increasing terrorism and radicalism in the country can also be stopped. On the other hand, around 200 people also demonstrated in the French capital Paris to protest against this law. He alleged that this law had been developed by targeting only one particular category.

France fights against Islamic terrorism

France has been fighting Islamic terrorism for several months. On October 16, while teaching a text on freedom of expression in France, a teacher was strangled to death by an Islamic terrorist while showing a cartoon of Mohammed Saheb to his students. It is claimed that this 18-year-old terrorist raised the slogan of Allahu-Akbar before attacking a history teacher. The shooting outside the Charlie Hebdo office has since raised concern in France. Apart from that, there were over 10 large and small terrorist attacks in France last year.

The French government is campaigning to identify and arrest all fundamentalists in the country. Meanwhile, mosques in France are now prohibited from receiving funds from abroad. French intelligence agencies are constantly on the move and arrest people.