Updated: Sunday, January 3, 2021 6:03 PM

Published on: 01/03/2021 17:54

The vice-president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, leaves the door open to leave Ciudadanos for the future. “I intend to continue in politics, if it can be in Citizens, I will,” he said.

This is how he explains it in an interview in “El Norte de Castilla” in which he ensures that he intends to continue in politics with Ciudadanos, but that he is considering all the options. He is working, he points out, for the party to grow in the center, but considers that for the moment it does not occupy this space effectively enough. “Now we are a party which is losing talents and activists”, underlines the vice-president according to “El Norte de Castilla”.

On the other hand, asked if he was going to be vaccinated. The vice-president of the Junta de Castilla y León indicates that “the mere passage of time will show that there is no logical reason to maintain this distrust” for what he “is impatiently awaiting”.