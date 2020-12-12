Francisco Martínez blames Rajoy for the Kitchen and accuses him of having put him aside: “I think they let me lie down”

The former number two of the Interior in the government of Rajoy, Francisco Martínez, does not hide his anger with his superiors. This is reflected in one of the many posts he wrote that laSexta had access to. According to Martínez, he received very specific instructions: “Our friend thinks I will eat the brown on my own !! ???”. José Ramón García Hernández, former deputy of the PP, asks him: “Paco, who are you talking about?” And it answers: “To JFD (Jorge Fernández Díaz) and his former boss. Do you follow me?”

García Hernández seems surprised: “To the maximum?” And Martínez insists: “To the previous maximum. If I don’t go on the lists, they fuck me. I think they let me lie.” In these messages, he refers to former president Mariano Rajoy. Moreover, in another conversation, he does not hide his disappointment at the party: “He has balls that purge us for, supposedly, stealing documents in Bárcenas (…) and that follow those who appear on their papers or those who received gifts from Correa Curious, right? And the new ethical benchmark: Aznar. Exactly, the one who took Correa in the morning suit to the girl’s wedding. “

I spoke with Cospedal. He says he doesn’t care what comes out, because it was all for the good of the state “

Martínez thinks that this concatenation of events will sink him. Also in these messages, she talks about the former general secretary of the popular, María Dolores de Cospedal: “I have been talking with Cospedal for a while. She says that ‘V’ (Villarejo) ate with half of Spain. Qu ‘she doesn’t care what comes out, because everything that was discussed with him was for the good of the state. But he has a worried face, of course. “Precisely, in the Police Home Affairs report National, to which laSexta had exclusive access, we also see how the former Deputy Director of Police, Eugenio Pino, says that the Villarejo case is being used as an excuse to protect Juan Carlos I from Corinna leaks.

“I informed Sanz R. of the existence of the Corinna bands and from there, everything. It’s an excuse to turn away. The emeritus is the asset to be protected ”, explains Pino in one of the messages, which also they put together strategies to prepare the statements before the kitchen judge, García Castellón, on whom they tried to influence. “Talk to Manolo to close this shit,” Martinez asks Pedro Agudo, chief inspector of the national police. His response: “Jaaaa. He will.”

“Bárcenas has his money in Krakow and in Canada, with leading men”

Once the famous Bárcenas papers have appeared, Martínez asks Pino what names appear in these notes. “To all. Rajoy, Cospedal, Arenas …”, replies the former deputy director of the police. These documents also mention more money than the former PP treasurer would have hidden. “Bárcenas wants them not to touch what is left of his money. He has it in Krakow and in Canada. With leading figures,” Eugenio Pino says in another Martínez conversation.

“In Krakow. What a place.” To the answer of the former number two of the Interior, Pino specifies: “And a hotel. Who is investigating this place? Francisco Martínez answers:” Villarejo? “. The ex-DAO adds:” Jaaa. “In these conversations, they refer to Villarejo as Pepe Pig several times, and when the conversation gets interesting, they head to an app with a high degree of security.