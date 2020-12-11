Francisco Martínez, the former interior defendant number two, warned that the kitchen could have “a devastating effect if not encapsulated”

Updated: Friday, December 11, 2020 5:03 PM

Published on: 12.11.2020 16:49

The former secretary of state for security in the government of Mariano Rajoy, Francisco Martínez, assured in a conversation with his successor, José Antonio Nieto, that the espionage plot with public funds against Luis Bárcenas known as Operation Kitchen’s name could have “a devastating effect if not encapsulated.”

This appears in a 272-page report on the internal affairs of the National Police to which LaSexta had access and which includes the discharge of Francisco Martínez’s phone. In another conversation, Jorge Fernández Díaz’s old “number two” shows his deep anger against the Popular Party: “This is how they reward my loyalty. Let them put the card in the ass.”

The judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón ordered this procedure after the confrontation that took place last month between the former Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz (2011-2016) and his number two. Its objective was to confront the contradictory versions of the two based on their knowledge or not of Luis Bárcenas’ illegal spy device.

“You called me a complete idiot, you called me a bastard, you called me a son of a bitch.” This is just one of the criticisms that Jorge Fernández Díaz leveled at his number two, Francisco Martínez, during the face-to-face meeting which both played on November 13 at the National Court.

According to the recording of this meeting, at one point, the former interior minister lists the insults that, he says, Martínez addressed to him for years.

“You called me miserable, with Mariano Rajoy and Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría. You called me an idiot, with different people, [el comisario Eugenio] Pino, Commissioner García Castaño, because you spoke with half of Spain ”, he slams.

Contradictory versions

During the confrontation, requested by the judge due to the contradictions between the two statements, the former minister maintained that the messages brought to a notary by Martínez, which they point to in Operation Kitchen, were manipulated.

“I have an expert opinion which proves that it was manipulated”, he affirms, to which the former secretary of state, who maintains that Fernández Díaz was aware of the espionage plot against Luis Bárcenas, responds wryly, saying he is “impatient” to hear about this report.

“It was done without my cell phone and I understand that without the one you had then, I don’t know what the heck this expert report will have shown,” he says.

On the other hand, Martínez maintains that he knew that the driver of Bárcenas was an informant of Fernández Díaz himself. “I know that this man exists because you ask me to inform myself, it is the reality”, he assures.

He also claims he took the messages that implicate him to a notary because he saw the former minister go anonymous and point the finger at him. “I see myself not only alone, but also signaled, as if I were the man who was the victim of some sinister operation”, he reproaches him.

Fernández Díaz, for his part, says he does not believe that there was an information theft operation in Bárcenas. “Unless there is evidence to the contrary, I don’t think this has happened,” he said.

In addition, both are involved in the way the former minister wrote the messages: Fernández Díaz alludes, to show that he did not write them, to one with the word “remained” written with “k”. “I don’t write with ‘k’,” he denies, to which his former number two replies that he saved Cañizares with “k”.