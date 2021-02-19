Francisco Puertas joins Hastee as new president for Spain and Portugal

Hastee, leader in the financial well-being of employees, strengthened its management team by integrating Francisco Puertas as president of his company for Spain and Portugal.

Hastee, which recently acquired Spanish Typs, has the strongest and most comprehensive Fintech platform on the market, already used by more than 400 European companies, giving immediate access to earned wages to more than 250,000 employees worldwide. Its dynamism is an example of the relevance of the financial health of companies, which, added to the current crisis, is becoming even more important.

In order to consolidate its position on the Iberian market, Hastee is integrating into its team the former partner of Accenture Strategy, Francisco Puertas, who headed the HR consulting firm until a year ago, and who will now contribute to the deployment. of the Hastee platform and services in large companies. This integration is part of Hastee’s strategic plan, the axes of which are to strengthen its activities in Southern Europe and Latin America, Spain being the hub of innovation and the launching pad for new solutions for these new markets. .

Puertas has more than 25 years of experience in strategic consulting in the field of human resources and employee benefits. During the last 6 years at Accenture, I created and led the HR consulting firm of Accenture Strategy for Spain, Portugal and Israel. In addition, for more than 20 years at Accenture, he held numerous positions of responsibility in various European and American countries.

In this sense, Francisco Puertas specifies that “Hastee was created by a group of young visionaries whose objective was to revolutionize the financial health of companies by providing real solutions to employees, and today it is the leading company. of the sector. My objective in this new stage is to offer and promote different technological solutions to facilitate the digital transformation of HR in large companies both in Spain and Portugal ”.

