frankfurt airport evacuated: german police say frankfurt airport closed after man shouted i will kill you all Allahu Akbar: threatened to kill, shout “ Allahu Akbar ” at Frankfurt airport

Strong points:

When the police arrested a man at the Frankfurt airport, he shouted Allahu Akbar, the accused threatened to kill him, when he wanted to catch up with him, he left the luggage and then evacuated the airport and threatened to shoot with a gun. Caught the Frankfurt man

When police arrested a man for not wearing a mask at Frankfurt Airport in Germany, he lifted the slogan of Allahu Akbar and threatened to kill him. When the police tried to apprehend him, the accused passenger left his luggage and fled. Police then evacuated the airport and apprehended the men at gunpoint. The passenger caught is from Slovenia.

The accused threatened the police before leaving his belongings and fleeing. He said: ‘I will kill you, Allahu Akbar.’ The police then pursued him and Terminal 1 at the airport was evacuated. Viral footage of the incident shows armed officers surrounded the accused while other passengers exited the airport. Not only that, train services leaving from the airport were also stopped.

Another armed person was present at the second terminal

At the airport, the police spokesperson said a police team pursued the non-masked Slovenian. The accused showed immediate aggressive behavior with the police and said, “I will kill you, Allahu Akbar. Police said that due to this behavior of the accused, police believed his threat was serious. After that, when the person tried to escape, the police arrested him at gunpoint.

Much of the departures hall was evacuated because of the accused suitcase. It was reported that another armed person was present at another terminal. Police did not rule out a link between the two incidents. As a result of these two, large areas were taken under cover of security and those present were evicted. The airport opened around 8 p.m. local time. The questioning of the accused is in progress.