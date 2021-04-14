Fraternidad-Muprespa renews its signature on the Telework Charter of the Msfamilia Foundation

Fraternidad-Muprespa, with a hundred companies, renewed its commitment to telework and flexibility by verifying its signature on the Telework and Flexibility Charter, promoted by the Msfamilia Foundation, in a virtual act.

The pandemic has boosted teleworking in an unprecedented way. We have gone from alarming data in which, according to the 2nd edition of the White Paper on Teleworking, only 8% of people telework in Spain to a reality in which, within the signatory entities of the Telework Charter, 7 out of 10 people do teleworking.

Fraternidad-Muprespa with more than 100 companies, such as Admiral Seguros, Allianz Partners, Altran, AXA, Banco Santander, BBVA, Calidad Pascual, Cepsa, Enagas, Fundacin EOI, EDP Espaa, Laboratorios Quinton, Multiasistencia, Mutua Madrilea, MyRed. Branding & Comunicacin, Naturgy, Nippon Gases Espaa, Orange, Philips Iberica, PRYSMA, Reale Seguros, Repsol, Siemens Gamesa, SincroGO, Tatum, Telefnica or Toyota have given concrete expression to their commitment to flexibility, in favor of business productivity and welfare. to be people and the environment. The signing of these companies means a total saving of 20,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases.

Teleworking and Flexibility Charter

The Telework and Flexibility Charter is a letter of commitment that companies and organizations sign voluntarily to promote a clear commitment to the culture of flexible work and telework; respect for the environment, diversity and inclusion and recognition and pedagogy of the benefits of a flexible culture.

Signing is free, because all companies can express their attachment to the principles of the telework charter. In addition, it has three aspects:

Recognition, since all companies can express their attachment to the principles. A commitment to the need to extend a culture of flexibility and teleworking, to promote a more advanced society in step with the new times. Rigor and continuous improvement thanks to the follow-up of established action plans.

