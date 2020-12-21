Free calls with Teams extended until June 2021

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it had temporarily increased the standard attendee limit for live events hosted with Teams, Yammer, or Stream. This week, the company announced that it is extending the increased deadline for Microsoft 365 live events to June 30, 2021.

Microsoft turns to Teams users

In recent months, Microsoft 365 live events have garnered increased attention. Since people can no longer meet for in-person events. In order to meet the growing needs of the service, the company has revised and extended this limit several times.

To help better meet customer needs, live events run through Teams, Stream, and Yammer will continue to support up to 20,000 attendees, 50 events per user, and last 16 hours. Organizers can also take advantage of the Live Events Support program to host a live event for up to 100,000 participants.

Microsoft specifies that event hosts will need an Advanced Communications license. This is necessary to accommodate events for more than 10,000 attendees and durations greater than 4 hours after June 30, 2021. If you would like to have permanent access to these features, contact Microsoft or one of the authorized partners.

We already actively use Teams for meetings and podcasts. In this way, we take advantage of the functions that Microsoft offers us. This afternoon you will have the last of the year available.