Free gastronomic masterclass for students of Critas Madrid

Orlando, the favorite tomato brand of Spanish households, continues to demonstrate its commitment to Spanish society by giving a gastronomic masterclass in collaboration with Critas Diocesana de Madrid, an entity that aims to carry out the charitable and social action of the Church in the Dicesis of Madrid, for unemployed young people and adults, within the framework of the ‘Orlando Cocina y Camina’ project.

To these masterclasses are added the gastronomic workshops with the children that he has just carried out in the various urban camps of Critas Madrid with the aim of bringing together the values ​​of cooking and gastronomy of the little ones and the gift of products that it will soon make the mark at the institution.

And it is that within the framework of the project ‘Orlando Cocina y Camina’, the brand carries out different activities with the help of Critas Madrid during the month of July to help those who need it most through the great tool that is gastronomy.

Masterclass to perfect techniques and promote employability

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, poverty levels in Spain have increased, exponentially increasing the queues at various soup kitchens across our country after the loss of more than 440,000 jobs in one year. The total number of unemployed in June 2021 is over 3.6 million according to data from the Ministries of Social Security and Labor.

With the “Orlando Cocina y Camina” project, Orlando wants to promote the employability of young people and unemployed adults in the field of gastronomy. For this reason, around twenty students of Critas Madrid had the opportunity to learn different gastronomic tips and techniques to obtain delicious dishes and enjoy them at the hands of Ivn Sez, chef and ambassador of Orlando. A unique opportunity to learn from the prestigious chef of the Desencaja and La Tajada restaurants, awarded with various distinctions within the gastronomic scene.

In addition, cooking is a philosophy of life and an opportunity to make others happy. Perseverance, creativity and effort are some of the values ​​that this exciting profession requires and, in these masterclasses, the students had the opportunity to get closer to them, with the aim of improving the possibilities of access more job opportunities and change courses. his professional life.

During the training, Ivn Sez explained to all the participants the importance of the tomato in Spain and the versatility that this product offers when preparing different recipes, whether for breakfast, aperitif , lunch, afternoon tea or dinner at 6 o’clock. Varieties of tomatoes Orlando. Likewise, they also learned about the history of Orlando, emblematic in Spain and with a great local heritage, since its inception almost 100 years ago.

In the practical part, Ivn Sez made two recipes with the students. On the one hand, as a main course, they made a ramen with curried shrimp and Orlando Artisan Recipe tomato sauce. On the other hand, for dessert, they made Texturas Orlando composed of 4 preparations: a chocolate curd cream, a microwave sponge cake, a cheese and organ mousse and an avocado pastry cream. , all with the Orlando tomato 0.0 except the mousse which was made with the Orlando olive oil tomato. In both recipes, the students learned new culinary techniques aimed at high quality preparations.

The objective of these masterclasses is to complete the knowledge of students in cooking and catering and thus facilitate their integration into the labor market, by giving participants unique tools to strengthen their employability thanks to the experience and knowledge shared by Ivn Sez.

“This masterclass is a great opportunity that Orlando and Critas offer us. Thanks to it and the advice that chef Ivn Sez gave us, we learned new culinary techniques with which we can expand our gastronomic training and apply them in future jobs in the culinary field, ”explains Claudia Slott, masterclass student.

These masterclasses are a new step in Orlrando’s commitment to Spanish society. With this day we want to demonstrate and teach the students of Critas that with Orlando you can make authentic restaurant elaborations and that our product is synonymous with quality, because all of our tomatoes are made with the best ingredients, ” says Ivn. Sez, Chief and Ambassador of Orlando. For this masterclass we have prepared a shrimp ramen in an Orlando tomato curry sauce, to show that the tomato is not only suitable for pasta and pizza, but with it we can go much further. .

We also made a dessert: Texturas Orlando, made up of four very technical preparations in which we incorporated the Orlando tomato which gave it texture and color. Our challenge was, without a doubt, to show them the great versatility of tomatoes. ”

Orlando product donation and gastronomic workshops for the little ones

But Orlando’s commitment is not there. The brand will make a large donation of products to Carifood, which will go directly to the homes where the company delivers meals, enriching the dishes it prepares daily for families.

Likewise, the gastronomic workshops that Orlando conducted with Ivn Sez in the various urban camps of Critas Madrid have just ended. A total of 80 children attended these workshops, who were able to learn from Ivn’s hand the importance of maintaining a healthy diet to grow strong and healthy and what are the benefits and options offered by tomatoes as that ally to achieve this while eating recipes .. delicious.

