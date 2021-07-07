FREE NOW offers a flexible mobility plan for its business customers

After the coronavirus crisis and the improvement in socio-health conditions, many companies are resuming office activity and we see that more and more employees prefer to travel to work in shared mobility or in micromobility. This is revealed by a survey carried out by FREE NOW, the leading mobility platform in Europe, in collaboration with Civey, which specifies that one in two employees would like their daily mobility to be more flexible, especially after the pandemic. In this sense, employees aged 30 to 39 (58%) are those who require the most flexibility when traveling. This is why FREE NOW offers corporate clients a new alternative to fleet management with company cars: the mobility budget.

This plan for companies, called mobility budget, from FREE NOW for Business is a mobility benefit plan for employees, through which they can spend a monthly allowance on different means of transport at the company’s expense, both for office and private purposes. The first market on which this option will be launched will be Germany, where the company has a wide range of mobility services: taxis, shared cars, electric scooters, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, etc…. In the case of Spain, there is no launch date yet, but employees will be able to use all mobility options, from electric motorcycles in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, to taxis in all cities in Spain. where FREE NOW operates. . These options will increase according to the FREE NOW strategy to integrate new mobility services on the platform and to be leader in each category.

The idea of ​​launching this option arose for different reasons. On the one hand, with the return to the office, mobility becomes one of the most important benefits for employees. Indeed, according to a recent Mercer survey, 71% of employees consider mobility to be a fairly or very important advantage, just behind health services (77%) or vocational training (84%). This may be mainly due to the heavy congestion in the main Spanish cities, which causes the Spaniards to spend between two and three days a year in traffic jams; as well as high levels of pollution in cities and growing concern for the environment. In this sense, the mobility budget is offered as flexible remuneration for the employee, which benefits both the employee – by offering flexibility of movement and benefits beyond salary – and the company itself, this which helps it improve its positioning as an employer and attract and retain talent.

On the other hand, the mobility budget is a relief for companies which, thanks to this alternative, can free themselves from the fixed costs of company cars, while facing their sustainable development challenges, by offering mobility options. low-cost with environmental impact, which replace private cars. Jaime Rodriguez de Santiago, Managing Director of FREE NOW in Spain, says: Just as city dwellers are looking for reliable and comfortable mobility services that they can flexibly combine, so too are businesses, especially after the pandemic. We want to offer our corporate clients flexible and safe mobility options for their workers, while helping them improve their corporate sustainability policies for fleet management with ECO taxis and electric motorcycles, in the case of l ‘Spain. In this way, we will also improve urban mobility, fighting against the lack of space, traffic and emissions.

Despite the current coronavirus pandemic, or perhaps because of it, Kristen Herde, managing director of recruitment agency yeaHR, adds: Mobility is back, but in a different way. In the fall there will be a boom and the need for skilled workers will increase. And this is where businesses need to present themselves. They must be digital, they must have a solid sustainable development strategy, they must live the “New Way of Work” and support their staff to do so. The FREE NOW mobility budget responds to all the major current trends in the world of work. In terms of branding, we advise any business to start implementing it now.

