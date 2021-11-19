'freedom':-adolescence-and-class-differences-of-a-good-girl

In the vital phase of adolescence, there are not a few specimens that despite their still young age seem to have already lived two lives. The social and economic, family and cultural circumstances have made them grow up with difficulty, going from children to adults in a jiffy. And yet, the imbalance between attitude and aptitude is still there, lurking.

One of those girls is Libertad, the Colombian teenager who gives title to the first feature film of the excellent short filmmaker Clara Roquet , premiered at the Cannes Critics’ Week, which is close to the verve of adolescence by comparison: through the contrast between this fifteen-year-old, daughter of the caregiver, housekeeper, cook and many other things in a luxurious house of summer, and the granddaughter of the owner, a “good girl” of 14 who begins to discover agendas about the existence in which the Colombian girl has several master’s degrees. The difference in class, the summer of growth, the loss of innocence, the conquest of one’s own space, the first experiences with the forbidden and the gap through which to begin to show a certain personality. Libertad is pure upper-class female adolescence.

She has the beautiful film by Roquet — also a screenwriter, after having participated in the librettos of 10. 000 km., Petra and L’Ofrena – evident reminiscences of Carlos Saura’s cinema, especially of Cría cuervos , something that comes to coincide with the recent Girls , by Pilar Palomero: happy family dances; the appearance of popular songs; the infinite boredom of the bored girls in the house, without leaving their glass fishbowl during the summer; the grandmother with Alzheimer’s; the presence of a servant whom everyone considers to be family, even if she is not at all. Inspiration in the work of Víctor Erice also shines, and those barely whispered childish conversations, between the forbidden and the metaphorical. And finally, there are a few more or less recent Latin American films in which Roquet seems to be looking at himself, or which may have unconsciously influenced him, in his conflicts, in the cadence of the times and in the subtlety of the story, almost always magnificent, like that moment of the complaints of the girl in the family about the nuisance of tampons while Libertad’s mother rubs her sheets by hand: the Argentine La Ciénaga , by Lucrecia Martel, and I thought there was going to be a party, by Victoria Galardi, and particularly the Brazilian A second mother , by Anna Muylaert. All of them, not by chance, directed by women.

The formal elements fit perfectly with the story —the placid light, the color palette dominated by turquoise—, and although it is likely that Libertad is less original than it seems, it is always full of beautiful symbolic details, even in the staging: the tiny depth of field in the party sequence, where the rich only see in those who work for them blurred figures passing by. Now, as also happened in part to Roma , by Alfonso Cuarón, it is clear that class differences are composed from above and not from below. They never point to the class struggle, and they hardly reach the conflict in a specific phrase about “being of the family” and “cleaning asses”, and in the painful final stretch. They are simply the faithful servants.

Liberty

Address: Clara Roquet.

Interpreters: Maria Morera, Nicolle García, Nora Navas, Vicky Peña.

Genre: drama. Spain, 2021.

Duration: 104 minutes.

Premiere: on 19 November.