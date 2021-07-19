Freedom Day celebrations at nightclub in London, UK as coronavirus restrictions lifted

Strong points:

Thousands of people flocked to nightclubs as lockdown restrictions were relaxed just before Freedom Day in Britain, with people standing outside taking an hour to enter, for the first time in almost 15 months after being allowed to host unrestricted events in London

Wearing a mask is not even legal in the UK

Even though nightclubs have opened to celebrate Freedom Day in the UK, 73% of club goers say they don’t want to return as the country has just emerged from lockdown. Wearing a mask is not even legally compulsory in the UK. There is no longer any restriction on the number of participants in a nightclub. The clubs say they and their clients have been waiting for this opportunity.

The easing of Corona’s restrictions comes at a time when the UK government announced on Sunday that it has already met its goal of having all adults in the country receive the Kovid-19 vaccine by the end of July. The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said a total of 81,959,398 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the UK so far. Of these, 46,227,101 (87.8%) received the first dose while 35,732,297 (67.8%) received the second dose.

Meanwhile, Britain’s move is also being criticized around the world. Britain is currently in the throes of the third wave of the Corona outbreak. On Friday, the 6-month record was broken with 51,870 new cases. For the first time since January, there have been more than 50,000 cases in Britain, this too when around 68% of the population have been fully vaccinated or have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. Health Minister Sajid Javed was also infected with the crown on Saturday. Seeing how quickly the situation is deteriorating, the former health minister warned that the government would be forced to re-impose lockdown.

At the same time, more than 1,200 experts have warned the government that the complete removal of lockdown restrictions would be “dangerous and immoral.” Britain is preparing to lift all restrictions from July 19. Government concern has increased due to the rapid surge in corona cases just before that. The number of people hospitalized for corona is doubling every two weeks. The delta variant of the virus is primarily responsible for the third corona wave in Britain. As the third wave continues to take formidable form, experts around the world have warned the UK government not to lift the restrictions completely.

Corona cases have jumped to 19 crore worldwide. So far, more than 40.8 lakh people have died from this epidemic and more than 3.61 billion people have been vaccinated. Current global cases, the number of deaths and the total number of vaccines administered are 190,359,539, 4,088,092 and 3,619,607,690, respectively. The United States remains the most affected country in the world with the highest number of deaths. cases and deaths with 34,079,069 and 609,018 respectively. India ranks second in terms of corona infection with 31,106,065 cases.

According to CSSE data, the other most affected countries with more than 3 million cases are Brazil (19,376,574), France (5,929,929), Russia (5,884,593), Turkey (5,522,039) ), the United Kingdom (5,455,043), Argentina (4,756,378), Colombia (4,639,466), there is Italy (4,287,458), Spain (4,100,222), Germany (3,752,236) and Iran (3,523,263). Brazil is second in terms of deaths from Corona with 542,214 cases. India (413,609), Mexico (236,240), Peru (195,047), Russia (145,975), United Kingdom (128,985), Italy (127,867), Colombia (116,307), France (111,662) and Argentina (101,549) a lot.