French Foreign Minister warns against coronavirus: France warns, increases vaccine production otherwise Corona will not stop before 2024

French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian has issued a stern warning to G7 countries over Corona, saying it will not end until 2024 if vaccine production does not stop. Jean said that we will have to increase the production of Corona vaccine and also give it to African countries.

The French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean Yves Le Drian, has seriously warned the G7 countries to increase the production of vaccine against the Corona virus, otherwise the epidemic will not stop in the world by 2024. Jean a said we need to increase corona vaccine production and also give it to African countries. He said there was a debate on whether the patent restrictions of drug companies should be relaxed, but our first priority should be to increase production.

The French foreign minister told The Guardian newspaper that he had spoken with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken so often since January that he had not met former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his three-year term. He acknowledged that more efforts should be made to deliver the corona virus vaccine to the world’s poor.

Jean said it was the responsibility of the 7 richest countries in the world to provide vaccines to the poor. He said: ‘If we continue at the same pace, by 2024 global immunity will come. The French Foreign Minister declared: “Are we going to continue to fight against the obligation, the ordeal and the fear of wearing masks until 2024”. I don’t think this is a solution for us or for the world ”.

