French PM’s female underwear: why people send female underwear to French prime minister: lingerie store owner sends female underwear to French prime minister

Paris

There is a strong lockdown in many parts of France, which are suffering from the corona virus. Not only has the government banned the outing and mobilization of crowds, but all stores have been closed except essentials. Meanwhile, the office of French Prime Minister Jean Castex is troubled by the underwear of women passing through the post.

Lingerie store owner sending underwear

This is because these underwear are sending them to owners of lingerie stores, whose outlets have been closed due to the epidemic. Many of these images are shared on social media, in which women’s underwear is seen with a letter written to the French Prime Minister. In these letters, Prime Minister Jean Castex called for the opening of shops and points of sale.

These people are upset by the lockdown in France

Paris, the capital of France, is considered the fashion capital of the world. Most of the world’s biggest fashion brands operate from Paris. In such a situation, their business is affected due to the foreclosure. Branded clothing is not in the list of essential items declared during lockdown. In such a situation, the government cannot even allow the opening of these outlets.

No permission to open locked-out lounge chair stores

In France, a group action called Couloti also took place across France after lounge chair stores were classified as non-essential. Nathalie Paredes, owner and creator of the project, Sylvat Lingerie Store in Leon, told CNN that 200 retailers from Lonjry attended our events. Everyone was asked to send women’s underwear to the PM in protest. This means that a total of 200 panties were sent to Jean Castex’s office.

Protest sending underwear with letter

With each package, the Culotti organization asked PM Jean Castex to review the lockdown rules. In which it is written that it is true that we are all needed, Prime Minister. Small local businesses are valuable. They contribute to the local economy and bring our communities to life. After that, the local population also came to support these businessmen.