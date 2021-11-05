from-coal-addict-to-the-“green-revolution”:-china's-complicated-transition-to-carbon-neutrality

Several vehicles pass a central coal-fired power plant in the Chinese city of Datong NOEL CELIS (AFP)

The monument Long live the miners, a wall with images of exemplary workers in front of a large reproduction of a piece of coal in Jinhuagong Park, symbolizes all that Datong is. For more than 1. 500 years, this town of 1.8 million inhabitants in Northern China extracts coal from the dark veins that dot its clayey mountains. Known as the coal capital of China, which in the late 1990s had 287 mines, the city has been experiencing a frenzy of activity since this summer.

Rows of containers await the train that will transport the fuel to the cities of the populated Chinese coast. Mines closed for years have been reopened. Coal is king again – “the great source of energy”, as their posters proclaimed in the years of power -, albeit temporarily in this city where this fuel represented last year the 32% of its economic activity.

A perfect storm of circumstances – an increase in industrial production after the pandemic, a price structure that made it uneconomical to generate and distribute electricity, even extreme weather conditions in the populated southern region that triggered the demand for air conditioning – caused between September and October power shortages in 16 provinces. As a result, many factories saw their electricity supply rationed; The power outages reached residential areas in cities in the northeast of the country.

Given the prospect, the National Commission for Reform and Development, China’s economic planning body, gave orders to increase the production of coal, the main ingredient in the country’s energy basket (a 56%, double the world average) and food par excellence of national power plants (the 65%).

Since then, Datong – like other mining centers in Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia provinces, the coal-bearing heart of China – cannot cope. According to commission data, daily production has exceeded 11, 5 million tons (1.1 million more than the average at the end of September) and this week the reserves of the power plants exceed 110 million tons, equivalent to the consumption of 20 days. Fuel prices have started to fall from the stratospheric levels they had been in.

If the situation has Boosting Datong, it has also highlighted the dilemma facing China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases with a 27% of global total: its dependence on coal, against President Xi Jinping’s goal of achieving a “Ecological civilization”. Or the need to continue the development of its economy with a GDP per capita that is still very far from that of the most prosperous nations, and, at the same time, fulfill its commitments against climate change: reach the peak of emissions before 2030, and carbon neutrality for 2060 .

A dilemma in which this essential actor in the fight against global warming has launched important stakes, including the Xi’s announcement in September to the UN General Assembly that Beijing would stop financing coal-fired power plants outside of China. But that has also sometimes disappointed those who expected more of her. Xi has not traveled to Glasgow to participate in the COP 26, apparently out of fear of the covid pandemic, and made his speech in writing.

The national climate change targets, which Beijing released just three days before the meeting opened in Scotland, avoided overtaking 2025 the date to reach the peak of emissions, as claimed by experts and environmental organizations. They only reiterated what is already known, which implies, in addition to reaching the peak of emissions before 2030, reducing the intensity of emissions in their economy by then in a 69% with respect at the levels of 2005, that renewables represent a 25% of your energy basket for 2025 and increase its reforestation.

Li Shuo of Greenpeace East Asia stated: “China’s decision on its national targets casts a shadow over the global climate effort. In light of its internal economic uncertainties, the country seems hesitant to commit to stronger goals, and has missed an opportunity to demonstrate ambition. ”

The increase in coal production this October has been a rain in the wet. Despite the fact that it has been closing inefficient mines and polluting plants and the proportion of coal in its energy sources has been cut from 69% of 2010 to 56 Current%, between 2018 and half of 2019 China has increased by 42, 9 gigawatts its capacity of coal plants, while the rest of the world cut 8.1 gigawatts. In 2020 added 32, 4 gigawatts, three times what was built in the rest of the world that year. Beijing acknowledges that it will continue to expand its use of coal until 2025, when it will begin to fall.

According to expert calculations, to achieve neutrality in 2060 China will have to get 90% of its electricity from renewable energy towards 2050, and reduce its consumption of coal until it is only among the 400 and the 800 million tons.

Xi himself has placed the fight against climate change among the top priorities of the country. Among its most repeated mottos is “Green mountains and blue rivers are a great wealth.” It was a surprise, even for officials of his own Government, that it was he himself who advanced to the UN last year the decarbonization goal for 2060 and promised a “green revolution”, which highlights the extent to which it is an official goal. And events such as the floods this summer in Henan, central China, the largest in more than a century and which left more than 300 dead, they have finished making it clear to the central authorities, and to many urban residents, what is at stake.

The projections of the Chinese Government suggest that, if it does not act, the rise in sea level would threaten some of the main cities of the country, including Shanghai or Hong Kong. The melting of glaciers in the Himalayas would endanger the water supply in western China. In addition to the fact that the increase in droughts, heat waves and torrential rains would harm crops and, with it, food security, one of Beijing’s obsessions.

“Xi’s commitment to carbon neutrality is non-negotiable,” notes the Asia Society think tank. “The question is not the will, but whether there will be enough time and political space to achieve neutrality.”

In a similar vein, Janz Chiang, from the Trivium consultancy, expresses himself: “China is completely committed to its goals,” he maintains, “but it will advance towards them in the way it sees fit. Beijing wants a decarbonisation “that does not harm energy security – which is part of its national security – or destabilizes key markets. In the next couple of decades we are not going to see an aggressive process, but a gradual substitution of fossil fuels for non-fossil fuels. Energy security will not be sacrificed for decarbonization, nor decarbonization for energy security. ”

Among the progress is the forecast that for 2030 non-fossil fuels represent the 25% of total energy, instead of 11 % current. At the end of last year, its wind and solar capacity reached 534 gigawatts, according to the National Administration of Energy. Within nine years it will reach 1. 200, as stated Xi, which promises a “vigorous” development of the sector.

Diversification has also reached Datong. The traditional capital of coal, aware that its product has its years numbered, tries to reconvert itself. Hundreds of solar panels now gleam around its hills of black veins: the Datong Solar Power Top Runner base, with 1.1 gigawatts, is already the third in the country by installed capacity.

