from her controversy with Irene Montero over trans law to her commitment to historical memory

Posted: Saturday July 10 2021 7:29 PM

To speak of Carmen Calvo is to speak with one of the most powerful voices in the coalition government since coming to Moncloa. Until now, the First Vice-President and Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, is leaving the Executive after having been the protagonist of intense debates on various subjects.

In June 2018, Calvo assumed the first vice-presidency of the government, being Pedro Sánchez’s “number two” and one of his main references, both in government and in the PSOE.

For three years, Calvo coordinated work between ministries, which led to him having public and notorious confrontations with members of United Podemos, the treatment of trans law and his opposing position with Irene Montero being most notorious. all. them. .

In addition, he leaves a few days before the approval of his bill on democratic memory, another of his great fights.

Holder of a doctorate in constitutional law from the University of Cordoba and a degree in public law from the University of Seville, Calvo held his first important political post as Minister of Culture of the Junta de Andalucía in 1996, until 2004.

Between 2000 and 2004, he combined the Ministry of Culture of the Junta de Andalucía with a seat for Cordoba in the Parliament of Andalusia. In 2004, she made the leap into national politics as Minister of Culture until 2007, during the first legislature of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

His return to politics took place in 2017, as part of the team that Sánchez assembled to challenge Susana Díaz for the post of general secretary of the PSOE during the primaries, after being dismissed from his leadership position in 2016.

His replacement will be Félix Bolaños, who becomes Minister of the Presidency and Coordinator of the Government, eliminating one of the vice-presidencies, which remain at three.