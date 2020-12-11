From plastic bottles to professional chairs for teleworking

Actiu is launching a Home Office proposal which, in addition to being healthy and facilitating professional activity, is sustainable. The common denominator is recyclability, and it presents equipment solutions with recycled and recyclable components, among which the Felicity fabric, developed by the firm Gabriel, made from recycled plastic: 7 water bottles of 2 liters allow to make 1 square meter of post-consumer recycled polyester fabric.

New life for recycled plastic that improves the planet

After use, the bottles that are recycled and certified to the global recycling standard are collected and cleaned before the plastic is granulated and remelted into chips. With these chips, raw threads are created, which are made into fabric. This is washed, stained, dried and adjusted to the correct width in a heat configurator and, after passing a thorough quality control, is ready to upholster chairs, armchairs, furniture pieces or walls. The result is a recycled polyester that preserves its strength and durability, requiring less energy and reducing CO2 emissions during its production.

Actiu integrates this fabric into its offer of professional solutions for workspaces around the world and now also for teleworking.

A sustainable and Mediterranean Home Office

Actiu has developed a guide for designing and equipping home workspaces, adapting them to fashionable decorative styles and promoting connectivity, concentration and health. Among them, the Mediterranean style, with a combination of colors where white is countered by touches of bright colors such as blue and yellow, able to transfer the freshness of the sea and the warmth of the sun through tables and sideboards whose components are more than 71% recycled and 100% recyclable, and semi-operative and operational armchairs with Felicity padding that link respect for the environment to the Mediterranean Sea, while offering maximum ergonomics.

materials

The Mediterranean style uses materials with pure and fresh finishes such as wood or glass which bring luminosity. These materials are associated with dark terracotta, tiled or ceramic floors, traditional of the Mediterranean basin, which create an incomparable feeling of being near the sea. The fabrics that predominate are intimately linked to nature, either because of the of their natural character like linen, either because they seek to preserve it, like the Felicity fabric in recycled plastic, giving it a new use and preventing it from ending up on the seabed.

Decoration

In the decorative details you can not miss the handcrafted elements of clay, wicker or glass. Vegetation such as dried herbs and fresh flowers add texture to the spaces, which are complemented by textiles and decorative elements in blue tones, essential to achieve this magical combination of the warmth of the sun and the freshness of the sea. Mediterranean.

A sustainable circular economy project

Designing efficient products within the framework of a sustainable production philosophy, the use of respectful materials and the maximum optimization of production processes are at the origin of this Actiu proposal for workspaces around the world, including now also home via Actiu.store.

