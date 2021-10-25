from-the-university-to-the-company:-this-is-how-students'-access-to-employment-is-made-easier

The world of work is changing at such a speed that many young people who are training today will access a completely different job market. The latest report Future of Jobs Report 2020 prepared by the World Economic Forum advances that, in the next five years, they will disappear 85 millions of jobs, but will emerge instead 97 millions of new jobs, many of them related to professions that do not even exist today.

This same document foresees that up to 375 millions of people around the world must change jobs and improve their professional skills to adapt to the digital innovations that are setting the course for the workplace. In this dizzying transformation, the university plays a key role: it must respond to the needs of companies to train new professionals, without forgetting quality education and research.

Makes the university system has been collaborating with the world of work for decades. Internships in companies for students who have joined the undergraduate and graduate study plans are an example of this. But the pace has accelerated and the agility of higher education centers to integrate the new demands into their programs must be greater.

This is what Elisenda Farràs, director of the Guidance Area believes and Professional Career of the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), an institution 100% online, who emphasizes as a priority the promotion of initiatives that promote the association between the productive fabric and the universities to take advantage of all the knowledge they generate and identify synergies. The former will thus have professional profiles already prepared to be launched on the market and the latter will enhance their attractiveness as centers of great value in which to train.

New studies for students (Digital) times

In the last ten years many universities have redefined their degrees to adapt to these new demands. The latest edition of U-Ranking , a report prepared by the BBVA Foundation and the Valencian Institute for Economic Research (IVIE), shows that more than 1 . 700 new degrees. And the 20% of them defined as innovative, that is, they had never been offered before in the Spanish university.

These new offers, contrary to what is usually thought, are accompanied by the extinction of degrees that are considered obsolete or marginal: more than 600 disappeared in the same period. The co-authors of U-Ranking , Francisco Pérez and Joaquín Aldás, highlight that these newest titles are not only limited to the technological field. They also focus on areas where job opportunities are more limited in order to improve opportunities for their graduates. In Arts and Humanities, for example, new degrees related to digitization have emerged, such as degrees in video game design, digital and multimedia design, design and creative technologies or digital arts.

Something similar It occurs in the field of Philology, with advances in research in natural language processing, necessary for the human interface of chatbots . According to these experts, what will make students in a given study area have more or fewer options to find work will be their versatility in adapting to changes.

These new degrees and the remodeling Of those that already exist –sometimes, through double degrees that make them more interdisciplinary– are a direct consequence of the signals launched by the job market and the preferences that students reflect in pre-enrollment.

Based on macroeconomic data, employment trends are anticipated, the evolution of employment by sector and occupation in the future

This is precisely one of the tools most used by universities to meet the needs of the world of work, but there are many more. Analysis of data from traditional surveys such as the Labor Force Survey (EPA) or administrative data from Social Security and the Public Employment Service (SEPE) are very useful, as is tracking, using sophisticated computer programs , of vacancies published in job search portals.

Based on these macroeconomic data, employment trends, the evolution of employment by sector and occupation in the future can be anticipated. Some universities have a job prospecting and analysis unit that provides information about market trends to develop study programs. The UOC also carries out this task of tracking and monitoring the labor market in different fields and as a result of this work it has detected a growing trend in the demand for professionals in business organization and integration of ICT in business management, two trends completely coherent in an environment of digitization and transformation of the ways of working.

It is also common for universities and representatives of companies, unions and sector experts to meet to exchange knowledge and impressions . These meetings help to know the most immediate labor needs and also if there are deficits in job profiles.

The more training, the more employment

Experts agree that the more training received, the more job options will arise. Because soaking up knowledge and acquiring skills are ingredients that help to face the future with greater guarantees. It is no coincidence that high levels of qualification are directly related to the degree of placement of students. In the next decade, the possibilities of finding employment for young Spaniards will depend, above all, on how well qualified they are.

Thus, the higher the educational level, the better job placement: more full-time contracts and better salaries. A study by EAE Business School published at the end of 2020 concludes that, in Spain, the unemployment rate of the population with primary education exceeds 26% and with round secondary education the 20%, compared to 10, 3% of the population with higher education. “The qualified Spanish population continues to suffer less unemployment than that of intermediate studies,” says the report.

The importance of interpersonal skills

Jordi Gutiérrez, director of UOC Corporate, the division of the UOC that offers learning solutions for companies, is clear that the university must promote the development of specific skills for employment that today are essential in any job . Gutiérrez refers to interpersonal or soft skills (known by their name in English, soft skills ) such as emotional intelligence, teamwork, the ability to communicate and adapt to changes , leadership and conflict resolution.

“Companies need people who are capable of reaching where technology does not reach, who are creative and who manage their own emotions and those of their teams ”, Highlights Gutiérrez. According to the report What Workers Want 2020 ( What workers want , in Spanish), from the Hays consultancy, six out of ten managers consider that these skills are even more important than the techniques in professional development. Another recent Harvard University analysis of the future of work states that the 85% of professional success is due to the early acquisition of these interpersonal skills.

Farràs highlights the importance of creative and innovative profiles, capable of managing time effectively, who know how to delegate and, above all, master digital skills and self-employment. The latter aspects in which UOC students, Farrás appreciates, stand out due to the very nature of their online studies.

Carmen Palomino, Director of Operations of the University Foundation, elaborates on this idea. -Company: “It is about going towards a more flexible and personalized teaching, focused on student success.” And it offers some proposals, such as courses that encourage creative thinking from a new perspective (known by its name in English, out of the box ).

In the opinion of the dean of the College of Computer Engineering of Catalonia, Eduard Martín Lineros, companies, more than a degree, what they are looking for is professional training. “University education should be even more practical to get closer to the professional reality and better adapt to the needs of companies,” says Martín Lineros, who was a UOC student.

His time at the university allowed Martín Lineros to turn his career around 1998 when he worked at the Barcelona City Council as Administrative Assistant. He enrolled in Technical Engineering at the UOC and later in Higher Engineering at the same university. His studies helped him to multiply his employability in a thriving sector. Today, this engineer born in 1965 is the director of the 5G area at Mobile World Capital Barcelona, ​​a foundation recognized throughout the world, responsible for the Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest event in mobile communication.

Extracurricular internships, that is, those that are not part of the study program, are an effective tool to get a first chance in the workplace. Farràs explains that the 32% of the students who have participated in them, they have been offered a direct job.

The UOC stands out, precisely, in the last U-Ranking for the average contribution of its graduates, which stands at 32. 600 euros and reaches the 80, 5% in the membership fee. To all the tools that the university uses to meet market demands, there must be added another of a more human than technological nature: advice. The UOC has created a Vice-Rector’s Office for Competitiveness and Employability, with a service on career guidance and careers in order to improve the employability of students and graduates. Farràs emphasizes that this comprehensive service model is materialized in the tutor, who is accompanying and guiding the student to promote their success in integrating into the labor market.