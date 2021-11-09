fuencisla-clemares:-“i-silence-my-mobile-when-i-get-home”

There are dozens of vocations to dream about in childhood, but none of them involves directing a box in the middle of a computer screen to search for millions of contents, or at least not in a person born in 1974. And that is exactly what Fuencisla Clemares, from Madrid, general director of Google Spain and Portugal since 2016, does, after a career that took her to Carrefour and other search engine positions before reaching this.

Question. Who was going to tell him that he was going to run a search engine?

Answer . I never imagined it! The Internet didn’t even exist! As a child I wanted to be a singer, but I don’t have the ability. My father has been a self-made businessman, very dynamic, and that is what I experienced at home. I studied Business following the family path, although if I could change something in my life it would be that: choosing a technical career. I was good at Science and Mathematics but it didn’t even cross my mind and I didn’t have the example at home.

P . Like you couldn’t guess what came. What can come that now we cannot guess?

R . Every ten years a revolution arrives that we cannot imagine: in the nineties it was the Internet; in 2007, the smartphone; now, the revolution of big data and artificial intelligence. Next maybe quantum computing.

P . Will the digital revolution leave us without jobs?

R . On the contrary. We have trained an algorithm, for example, that knows how to detect breast cancer before the radiologist’s eye, imagine the impact this has on the cost of treatments and on the patient’s quality of life. Medicine is going to change profoundly towards a more preventive model and therefore technology is a source of well-being. Of course it will transform the world of employment: some jobs will disappear and more qualitative ones will be created and we have to prepare for it. In Spain there are 30. 000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs and the challenge is to train the workforce. Embracing this transformation from our business ecosystem will help us to a much better Spain.

P . Aren’t you afraid we’ll start hating hyperconnection?

R . We develop digital wellbeing tools that help manage disconnection, but in the end it is the education of the children, the limits we set.

P . Do you know how to disconnect?

R . Yes, my husband despairs because I silence the phone when I get home and many times I forget. If I am with my children, I am with my children. At my table you will not see a phone and my children have limits.

P . Follow the model of the Silicon Valley bosses, who do not leave their devices to their children.

R . I have it limited because everything has its right measure. Technology is useful for many things, but it is good for them to develop other capacities, to play, to run, to play sports and to be with friends. Anything that you do compulsively and that you can control has harmful effects.

P . The technology companies accumulate our data.

R . We only have the data that the user gives us and we have made available to them tools to manage them with security and transparency. Our responsibility is to make it easy and for the user to manage it.

P . This implies eliminating false information.

R . Logically, disinformation is a problem and we fight it with lively policies. We make sure that the pages that spread fake news cannot monetize it and we promote content that comes from reliable sources. In the pandemic, we approach the competent authorities – in Spain, the Ministry of Health – to detect quality sources and those are the ones that can give greater visibility.

There is no conversation today that does not begin Or stop telecommuting and this one too. “There are activities where you are more productive at home, but it is proven that you break the threads and that creativity comes from collaborative work, which is what has suffered the most. Motivation, the feeling of belonging, it is not easy to keep it remote ”. For this reason, Google has not only recovered the hybrid model of three days at the office and two at home, but also free therapies and some blue dots where employees can comment on problems. “We do talks about depression to demystify it and in Spain we are not used to talking about it.” And having said that, everyone runs to their work. Or telecommuting.