Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi could be arrested in Dominica – Whidbey Daily News

Mehul Choksi, missing from Antigua, arrested in Dominica, preparing to bring him to India soon

New Delhi. Accused Mehul Choksi (Mehul Choksi), who has been absconding for two years in the Punjab National Bank scam (PNB scam) case, has been arrested in Dominica. Mehul, who went missing from Antigua three days ago, has been arrested by the CID.

Mehul Choksi suddenly disappeared from Antigua a few days ago, who was arrested on Tuesday. Mehul Choksi has been arrested, Antigua media claimed late Wednesday night. Preparations are underway to send him back to Antigua after questioning for several hours. Interpol is also being sought for this.

Also read: IMA sends 15-day ultimatum to Baba Ram Dev for Rs 1,000 crore defamation notice

Red Corner Notice issued

Mehul Choksi is wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore alleged fraud case with Punjab National Bank (PNB). The CBI, which is probing the allegations against Choksi, is examining the reports through a “formal, formal and informal” forum. Interpol has also issued a “red corner notice” against him at the agency’s request.

Choksi may be brought to India soon

According to senior CBI sources, Mehul Choksi could be brought to India soon. Work has started on all sorts of strategies for this.

The CBI team is in touch with Indian External Affairs Ministry officials, including Interpol and intelligence officials, for this special operation.

The Prime Minister of Antigua said after this

At the same time, Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Brownlee has hinted that he could be sent directly to India. “We have asked Dominica to take action against Mehul Choksi for entering Dominica illegally and extradite him directly to India,” he said.

Mehul went missing on May 23

Mehul Choksi left home on May 23 at 5:30 p.m. But shortly after, his car was found in a nearby contender’s condition. Choksi’s lawyer later told the media that Choksi was missing and that his family was upset.

Also read: Tarun Tejpal, former editor of Tehelka Magazine, could be difficult, says Goa government

As soon as Mehul was reported missing, the Royal Police Force of Antigua began searching for him.

Mehul Choksi was granted citizenship of the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017. In 2018, Choksi secretly fled India. He has lived in the Jolly Harbor area of ​​Antigua ever since. Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding the PNB of Rs 13,500 crore. Nirav Modi is lodged in a London jail.