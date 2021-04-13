Strong points:

Japan, South Korea and Philippines protest against Japan’s decision to dump contaminated water from Fukushima nuclear power plant Experts warn of impact of contaminated water on marine life

Japan will begin releasing large amounts of rodeosheatic water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant to the Pacific Ocean over the next two years. This decision was strongly opposed by fishermen and local residents. China, the Philippines and South Korea have also expressed disappointment with Japan’s move. The decision has been speculated for a long time, but was delayed due to security concerns and protests.

The Japanese cabinet decided to release water

The decision to discharge contaminated water into the sea was taken at a meeting of Japanese ministers. The ministers said dumping water into the ocean was the only best option. Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga said dumping water into the ocean was the most viable option. He also said that water removal is inevitable for the closure of the Fukushima plant, which is expected to take several decades.

How did the water in Fukushima become infected?

The Fukushima nuclear power plant suffered heavy damage due to the massive earthquake in Japan in 2011. After that, the cooling water of this plant was contaminated due to the discovery of radioactive substances. Since then, the Japanese government has stored this water in tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi plant. Tokyo Electric Power Corporation (Tepco), which now operates the plant, said its storage capacity will be full by the end of next year.

Fear of impact on marine organisms

The Tokyo Electric Power Corporation and government officials have said that tritium cannot be separated from water, which is not harmful in small amounts, but that the levels of all other selected radionuclides can be lowered enough to be released into the water. Some scientists say that not much can be said about the long-term effects on marine life from exposure to such a high dose of water.