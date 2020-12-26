Full inclusion Spain, Fundacin Universia and Banco Santander collaborate to promote public employment

Full inclusion Spain, Fundacin Universia and Banco Santander have renewed their collaboration to promote public employment, accessibility, inclusive education and the fight against COVID-19 among people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

With the Universia Foundation, for years, equal opportunities and non-discrimination of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities have been promoted through their access to public employment, promoting their participation in social and economic life, professional, educational and cultural country. The signing will also create accessible products for Project Finance for Mortals, the bank’s financial education initiative.

In this sense, Full Inclusion will make 2 new training videos suitable for people with comprehension difficulties, in addition to an easy-to-read guide on managing money, creating a budget or opening a business. an account in a bank.

Easy Reading is a method of creating documents that are easier to understand for profiles such as people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, seniors with cognitive disabilities, or people with cerebral palsy, among others.

Additionally, Banco Santander donated to Plena inclusin Espaa to promote inclusive education and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families.

