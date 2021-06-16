Fundacin Alares presents the 2021 National Alares Awards finalists

The National Awards for the reconciliation of family, professional and personal life, the promotion of co-responsibility and social responsibility recognize the work in these fields of different institutions, companies, social agents, managers and media, among other categories. Fundacin Alares awards these prizes every year as part of its work to promote best practices aimed at the general improvement of people’s living conditions and the promotion of economic, commercial and institutional competitiveness.

The prize jury, made up of figures of recognized prestige in the fields of conciliation, the promotion of co-responsibility and social responsibility, will assess the merits of the applications, taking into account, among other things, the degree of innovation that ‘they represent the viability of the widespread application of the experiences and ideas presented and their impact on the economic and social fabric.

These awards therefore constitute a ranking of the organizations that are best reconciled today in Spain, as well as an inspiring showcase of actions, ideas and experiences that improve the lives of a large number of people and have a extraordinary potential to transform society. IFEMA, CSIC, the Ronald McDonald Foundation and Santander Espaa are among the winners of previous editions of the National Alares Awards.

Professional integration and prevention of occupational risks

At the same time, Fundacin Alares awards the X national prizes for excellence in occupational risk prevention for people with disabilities. These awards, references in the field of disabled people, were created with the aim of encouraging the implementation of good practices in terms of Prevention of Occupational Risks and improvement of working conditions and promotion of occupational health. People with Disabilities.

Under the slogan “+ Prevention – Discrimination”, the objective is to promote and improve awareness of society by promoting universal accessibility in organizations as a source of non-discrimination and professional integration.

Companies, institutions, occupational risk prevention professionals and special employment centers are eligible for this recognition (complete list of finalists in the appendix).

Alares Foundation: continuous work for a more balanced society

Created in 2005 with the aim of promoting and collaborating in initiatives aimed at the general improvement of the living conditions of people and the promotion of economic, commercial and institutional competitiveness, the Alares Foundation carries out activities in different fields of work. :

Attention to the elderly: highlights the Illuminate a Life program, launched in 2019 and aimed at tackling the loneliness of the elderly at home.

Reconciliation of personal and professional life: with awareness-raising, research and in-company training actions.

Professional integration of people with disabilities: with composite job placement and job training paths to which more than 12,000 people with disabilities have already accessed. The Alares Placement Agency and Special Social Center for Employment are making professional integration a reality, as well as raising awareness among more than 76,000 people, eliminating unconscious stigma and prejudices and creating inclusive work environments. Promotion of the management of the diversity of people within companies: launch of the Foundation for Diversity to implement in Spanish companies the European Diversity Charter or European Charter of Equality and Non-Discrimination for some reason whatsoever. Entrepreneurship for people in a situation of social exclusion: with the EmprendEX program, which supports self-employment with the acquisition of microfranchises or small businesses that require very little investment.

His daily work consists of developing projects for social improvement and business competitiveness. In addition, it tries to federate as partners and through various forums members of civil society, companies and organizations who wish to fight for the well-being of people and the development of a balanced society in our country.

