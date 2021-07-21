LETTER SIZE

Fundacin AON and Fundacin Deporte y Desafo launch inclusive summer camps to promote the capacities of people with disabilities

From July 25 to August 1, 20 children and young people will benefit from this experience The objective is to provide each participant with sufficient motivation to overcome the obstacles that their disability can pose to them and to offer an alternative to the environment with activities that promote new attitudes and capacities This initiative has the support of the AON Foundation.



BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 21 July 2021



Archery, climbing wall, zip line … these are some of the activities that the 20 children and young people with disabilities will be able to carry out this year in the camp organized by the Sport and Challenge Foundation in collaboration with the Aon Foundation at the ‘La Granja’ farm-school located in the Fuentiduea de Tajo term, Madrid.

From July 25 to August 1, the two foundations will work together thanks to the 15 volunteers who will be part of the team. The main objective of this camp is to provide sufficient motivation to the participants and to overcome the obstacles that their disability can cause them. In an open and different environment, they will be able to carry out different activities to discover new attitudes and new handicaps. Volunteers will help young people both in leisure activities and in basic household activities, clothing, food … During the camp, they will develop various activities in the natural environment: archery, climbing wall, zip line, quads, games in the pool and finish with games in the evening and a big party on the last day.

Summer camp is one of the most popular activities of the Sports and Challenge Foundation, especially for the novelty of spending 7 nights away from home and socializing for so many days. In addition, it offers significant family respite, which is one of the objectives of the Sports et Défi Foundation. The two foundations, which started their collaboration in 2016. In addition to this summer camp, throughout 2021, they organize a Psychodance course and the ‘Stay Active’ program whose objective is that disabled adults can practice an adapted sport in a standardized environment, favoring integration. and brotherhood.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT