Fundacin Mutual Mdica gives its recognition to the information and research of the Spanish medical sector

Fundacin Mutual Mdica gives its recognition to the information and research of the Spanish medical sector

The entity, in collaboration with medical faculties and hospitals across Spain, awarded a total of 11 prizes worth almost € 20,000 in 6 months

BY RRHHDigital, 02:15 – 06 August 2021



The Mutual Mdica Foundation, during the first semester of the year, awarded 29 doctors from all over Spain, 11 prizes and scholarships aimed at promoting training and research in their medical specialties. With a total value of € 19,800, the Foundation supports the action of the health sector to continue to progress and innovate in the various fields of study.

The Mdica Mutual Foundation maintains a line of constant collaboration with many university hospitals and, as part of its commitment to physicians, promotes training and research actions to promote the training of young people and enhance their care and research side.

The awards and scholarships granted allow, on the one hand, the students to continue to enrich their training and, on the other hand, to support the research of health professionals and to finance their participation in conferences or the publication of articles. scientists.

Concretely, the distinctions awarded so far correspond to the MIR Prizes intended for residents who obtain the highest score in the evaluation of various educational aspects; the Research Prizes which recognize the best publications and the best oral communications in the conferences of different residents; Mobility grants to facilitate medical stays outside their community and rewards for the best clinical sessions for residents.

“At Mutual Mdica, we are committed to the evolution of medicine and that of its professionals and, therefore, we actively support teaching and research through awards and fellowships,” said Dr Alejandro Andreu, president of the Mutual Mdica Foundation. .

Throughout 2021, the Mutuelle Médicale will continue its action to promote collaborative activities, with training and medical research, by awarding prizes and scholarships. In addition, it should be noted that on November 26, the ceremony will take place in Santander for the presentation of the BECA Mutual Mdica Award and the Dr. Font Award, fully endowed with an amount of 40,000 €. All residents and physicians interested in participating will have until September 30 to submit their application by filling out a form on the Mutuelle Mdica website.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric