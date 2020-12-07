Fundacin Paideia, winner of the XX Fundacin Cofares Award

The prize rewards the health work carried out by people, entities or organizations in favor of patients and / or social communities

The Paideia Foundation, chaired by Sandra Ortega, was proclaimed winner of the 20th edition of the Cofares Foundation Prize for its important contribution to the promotion of equal opportunities and to personal and social development through the creation of proposals, innovative and sustainable projects. The decision was rendered by a jury made up of the members of the Foundation’s board of directors.

The work areas of the award-winning foundation focus on disability and employment, youth and mobility, entrepreneurship and territorial development.

Endowed with a financial endowment of 12,000 euros, the Fundación Cofares prize rewards the social work carried out by people, entities or organizations in favor of patients and social communities in need of health care. Likewise, the practices which lead to training, information and improvement of the quality of life of citizens are also recognized.

In this way, the Paideia Foundation joins the wide list of laureates of the last 20 years, which includes entities and personalities such as the writer Ral Guerra Garrido, Farmacuticos en Accin, el padre ngel, president of Mensajeros de la Paz, or the Reina Sofa Foundation.

Last year, the HM Hospitales Foundation received the prize for its project “ Palliative care in pediatric oncology ”, which provides a multidisciplinary home team made up of pediatric oncologists, specialized nurses, psychologists available to pediatric cancer patients and their families. , music therapists, teachers, volunteers, physiotherapists and spiritual assistance.

