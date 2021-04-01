Fundacin Prevent scholarship program for disabled university students with the help of Luz Solidaria

Luz Solidaria customers contribute to this type of program through their electricity bill, guaranteeing savings and sourcing responsible for society and the environment.

01 April 2021



The 100% charitable and renewable electricity company Luz Solidaria contributes to the Fundacin Prevent scholarship program for university students with disabilities.

Fundacin Prevent is a private and independent non-profit organization, with offices in Barcelona and Madrid, which works to facilitate the professional integration of people with disabilities for the benefit of individuals, businesses and society. To achieve this, it intervenes in various fields, professional placement, support for entrepreneurship and self-employment, training.

Montse Mor, director of Fundacin Prevent, underlines “the need to contribute to the training of people with disabilities to increase the number of qualified professionals required by today’s demanding job market”. For this, he adds, “business collaboration is essential without which the transformation towards a more competitive, responsible and sustainable society is impossible”.

Isabel Jimnez, founding partner and director of institutional relations at Luz Solidaria reiterates the importance of creating alliances and adding resources to improve the autonomy and integration of university students with disabilities.

With this collaboration, Luz Solidaria contributes with new scholarships that are added to the more than 632 scholarships for disabled students that Fundacin Prevent has been promoting since 2007.

