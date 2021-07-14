Fundacin Sanitas launches the first Inclusive Games

The Sanitas Foundation, the Superior Sports Council, the Spanish Olympic Committee and the Spanish Paralympic Committee have announced the final date for the celebration of the first Inclusive Games, which will take place on October 7, 2021. It will be the first competition to bring together athletes Olympic and Paralympic which, thanks to inclusive rules, will compete in various disciplines.

“The Inclusive Games will finally have the celebration they deserve after being postponed last year due to COVID-19. At Fundacin Sanitas, we made a commitment over ten years ago to make the inclusion of people with disabilities a reality through sport. Since then we have organized several competitions through Inclusive Sport Week or Inclusive Sport Days at school. But the Games are the culmination of our intense advocacy work, ”explained Yolanda Erburu, Managing Director of Fundacin Sanitas.

The Fundacin Sanitas Chair for Inclusive Sports Studies has been tasked with coordinating, with the different national sports and disability federations, the regulations that will be applied in the different competitions. In addition, an adaptation of the facilities that require it will be carried out in order to offer maximum accessibility and safety to all participating athletes.

The High Performance Center of the Superior Sports Council is the venue chosen for this meeting, where top-level Spanish athletes with and without disabilities will compete in a total of nine disciplines.

Triathlon. This event will have the format of a team duathlon made up of a disabled triathlete and a disabled triathlete. Badminton I will be playing an inclusive mixed doubles match. Judo This competition will be aimed at inclusive teams, that is to say conjudokas without handicap and visually impaired judoka. Taekwondo. This discipline has been programmed in a similar way to judo, with the aim of showing inclusion in both sports. Swimming: This event will consist of a 50% mixed team competition composed of eight athletes, half disabled and half non-disabled. Athletics: Athletes will have four different inclusive events: shot put, long jump, 1,500 meters, 4x 100 meter relay and 100 meter sprints. All teams will have athletes with and without disabilities. Wheelchair basketball. Each team will consist of two disabled players in a wheelchair, and a third, non-disabled, who will also compete in a wheelchair. Rugby: It is one of the first sports to include inclusion in its regulations. On this occasion they will offer a rugby sevens exhibition. Table tennis: This category will consist of an inclusive mixed doubles competition by teams.

Inclusion through sport

Fundacin Sanitas has been working for more than a decade to achieve inclusion in sport. In 2010, he created the Alliance for Inclusive Sport with the participation of the Higher Sports Council, the Spanish Olympic Committee, the Spanish Paralympic Committee, the Community of Madrid, the City of Madrid, the ONCE Foundation, the Real Madrid Foundation, Telemadrid, as well as various Spanish sports federations.

In addition, through the Chair, she carries out important research, teaching and academic knowledge generation work through which she trains professionals to apply theories of inclusion in their respective disciplines, as well as in school physics teaching classes. More than 450 teachers have received this training during these years.

This promotion of inclusive sport has earned him multiple awards and recognitions. Among them, the National Sports Awards (2018), awarded by the Superior Sports Council; the Royal Order of Sporting Mrito in the Gold Plate category (2015) or, most recently, the Prize for the best national entity for sport, equality and business, awarded by the Junta de Extremadura (2020) .

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric