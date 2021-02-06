Fundacin Universia and Banco Santander award 300 scholarships to disabled university students

Fundacin Universia has resolved the XIV edition of its scholarship program to promote access to higher education for students with disabilities, with the allocation of 300 scholarships for the academic year 2020-2021 for a total amount of 300,000 euros, thanks to the support of Bank Santander. Other companies such as Daimler, Endesa, Havas Group, Indra, KPGM, Nestl, Openbank, Pfizer and Repsol are also collaborating on this inclusive university training program.

Since the launch of this initiative in 2007, Fundacin Universia has invested € 3,016,415 in these university scholarships, managed 5,185 applications and solved a total of 2,100 scholarships that promote the academic advancement of people with disabilities; and all this, thanks to the commitment that Banco Santander maintains with higher education through Santander Universidades.

With this, these institutions collaborate to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4: Inclusive quality education, defined by the United Nations in the context of the 17 SDGs established for 2030.

Scholarships for inclusive and quality education

The universities of origin of the young scholarships are very varied: the Complutense University of Madrid, with a total of 13 scholarships (8.7% of the total), the University of Valencia which has 11 scholarships (7.3%) , the Carlos III University of Madrid, with 8 scholarship students (5.3%) or the National Distance Learning University UNED, which has 7 scholarships (4.7%).

Regarding the studies most present among those selected for the call for this course, there are the branches of Social and Legal Sciences with 80 students (53.3% of the total), Health Sciences with 25 (16.7% ) Arts and humanities with 19 (12.7%) and Sciences and engineering with 18 (12%).

A scholarship, a story of progress

Nstor Blzquez, enrolled in the third year of a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM), suffered a bone marrow attack at the age of 18, which did not prevent him from continuing his studies. A figures enthusiast whose goal is to pursue his doctoral studies and become a researcher or university professor.

Nstor states that the scholarship will be invested in improving its study environment and updating IT media: “I want to continue studying and I want to continue to recover. My academic and professional goal is to do a doctorate and, if possible, to stay at the university for research or teaching ”. In addition, as personal goals, “take longer steps, be more independent”.

Nstor indicates that the source of his motivation is to continue his mathematics studies at UAM. A story that will come true thanks to your efforts and the support of the Fundacin Universia scholarships.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital