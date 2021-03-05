Fundae and SEPE launch new range of free digital skills training resources

The “ Digitalzate ” program is a model of public-private cooperation aimed at facilitating, free of charge for workers, the acquisition of professional skills required by the labor market.

Fundae and ICEX Espaa Exportacin e Inversiones have signed a collaboration agreement that broadens the collaboration model of public-private entities, which constitutes the “digitalzate” space with new training resources provided by this entity belonging to the secretary of State to Commerce.

The event was attended by Mara Pea Mateos, CEO of ICEX Espaa Exportacin e Inversiones and Antonio de Luis Acevedo, Director General of the National Foundation for Employment Training, as well as representatives of SEPE, Public Service of the employment of the State and of the interlocutors of the social services. on the Board of Directors of Fundae, CEOE, CEPYME, CC OO and UGT.

This agreement facilitates the integration into the “Digitalzate” platform of a vast training program comprising more than 11 webinars, a manual and 9 courses, made available free of charge to all workers. These resources include the following:

Supply Chain and International Supply Chain Challenges (Webinar). Convergence between B2B and B2C strategies in international e-commerce (Webinar). The internationalization of the company (MOOC). Business in the Global Digital Economy (MOOC). Electronic commerce manual for internationalization. ICEX. The marketplace dashboard. Financial management for digital transformation.

The State Foundation for Employment Training (Fundae) and the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) have established a framework for collaboration with large companies in our country and with public sector entities in order to provide workers, in particular those belonging to SMEs and the unemployed, training content that allows free adaptation to current needs resulting from technological and digital change.

To date, more than 25 collaboration agreements have been signed with large companies whose training resources are part of the “Digitalzate” space, which today exceeds one and a half million visits since its launch a year ago. year.

In this event, the Managing Director of Fundae expressed the importance of this space: “the great challenge of digitization is to leave no one behind, as public sector institutions, we must provide a collective response to the problem. , inclusive, counting on everyone. Fundae and SEPE, through this digital space, undertake to update training courses in all corners and for all citizens of this country and thus support everyone in the advancement of their professional life ”.

For her part, the CEO of ICEX underlined the importance of this type of initiative and the need to promote the international vision of our companies and our workers, by contributing to their training through digitization. “With the agreement signed today, our mission to support the internationalization of the Spanish economy goes further and strengthens through the promotion of entities as important as Fundae and SEPE in the field of worker support, in particular in the collective of the unemployed. and SMEs ”, underlined Mara Pea.

