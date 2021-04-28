Funny video: Funny video from Altaf Hussain says I told the world about Covid-19: Funny video from Altaf Hussain, a viral social media user, says Dr Corona

Islamabad

A video of the knowledge given on the corona virus by Altaf Hussain, leader of the Muttahida Qaumi movement, expelled from Pakistan, is going very viral these days. In this video, Altaf Hussain is seen making big statements about Corona in his broken English. He leads a life of self-exile in London after several assassination attempts while living in Pakistan. His party is considered to have a broad base of support in Karachi.

He said – I gave the first lecture on Corona

In this 25-second video, Altaf Hussain makes a big claim regarding the corona virus. He said I am still a medical science student. I was the first person to give a talk on the corona virus, what is the corona virus …. I did it, I made her homeopathic medicines.

People Said – Doctor Corona

This video was shared by Pakistani journalist Nayla Inayat. Which people have made a lot of funny comments about. Many people hear Altaf Hussain calling Doctor Corona. One user wrote that corona also appears to be real in spirit. Another wrote that there is no doubt that Pakistan is a much more advanced civilization than the rest of the world.

Who is Altaf Hussain

Altaf Hussain is the leader of the Pakistani political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement. This party was founded in 1948 under the name of “All Pakistan Mujahir Students Organization” (APMSO). In 1984, Altaf Hussain named the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. This organization defends Indian refugees speaking Urdu. In Pakistan, these people are called mujahirs.

Altaf requested asylum from India

A few years ago, Altaf Hussain begged Prime Minister Modi to grant him asylum. He still addresses public meetings in Pakistan by videoconference from London. Because, no Altaf speech is allowed in the Pakistani media.