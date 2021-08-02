Future Finance Hub was born to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem

Under the name of Future Finance Hub, this project brings together startups, companies, associations, SMEs and other stakeholders in the world of finance.

The launch of this Hub responds to the need to create a space to connect and accelerate innovation related to finance in four main areas: payment services, insurance, wealth management and financing.

To Francisco Romero, Founder of Fintech Payments: ” The two words that define the Hub are knowledge and business. Our obsession is to unite in the same physical and virtual space all relevant players in the financial innovation sector, trying to give voice to startups that bring innovative financial solutions to the market and, at the same time, to provide to companies this knowledge. . already consolidated in any sector, since innovation in financial services is of interest to any company. Future Finance Hub will be the seat of knowledge and search for synergies between the different members of the same, although it will welcome other interested companies or professionals through its public events. ”

The Hub will be located in the Aticco Workspaces building in Mara de Molina Street in Madrid, in the heart of the Salamanca district, an area with a strong presence of large companies, business schools and diplomatic delegations. A space of over 2,200 m, with a capacity of over 300 people, between the coworking space and private offices.

The professionals or companies that are part of the hub will be included in a member directory in order to maximize their visibility. In addition, they will be able to access regular masterclasses, meetings and networking events with the rest of the Hub members. And, with regard to workspaces, they will have the possibility to work from the Aticco Workspaces coworking centers in Mara de Molina, benefiting from all the advantages that correspond to coworkers as well as access to training activities and leisure activities that Aticco Workspaces offers to its communities.

The Hub is also committed to promoting new talents linked to innovation in the financial world and therefore plans to organize startup acceleration and incubation programs and pitch sessions in front of investors, as well as hackathons. and other challenges for students.

Our country is one of the ten most important technological communities in Europe, being the attraction of investments in cutting-edge sectors of the economy, such as the financial services industry, very important when it comes to ” attract specialized technological talents and increase job creation.

Thus, the Fintech industry in Spain now has more than 450 companies, which is 15% more than the previous year. The turnover of professionals working in the Spanish FinTech reaches around 100 million euros. Regarding the levels of investment in FinTech in our country, the year 2020 ended with figures close to 250 million euros, a figure which is not at all negligible in a year not without economic difficulties.

This is clear proof that we are facing a booming sector with a significant impact on job creation and the attraction of national and foreign talent.

According to Gabriel Espn, CEO of Aticco Ecosystem: “ It is very important for large companies as well as for small or emerging projects, exchange and collaboration with other players in the same sector. Future Finance Hub will put all the means at its disposal so that these meetings take place and that synergies and successful innovations emerge. ”

From that same month of July, the Hub’s launch date, any interested professional or company can apply to register as a member, partner or sponsor of the Future Finance Hub. During the first year of the Hub’s life, registrations will include discounts and other favorable conditions.

Entities from the financial and technological sector have already joined this project as partners, such as DAS Insurance, viafintech, Easy Payment & Finance, Crealsa, Toqio, Kneox, and members and startups such as BCAS, Beseif, Momofone, Seedcash or Walance.

DRHNumeric