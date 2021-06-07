Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2026 – Whidbey Daily News

According to TMR, the PV Inverters is accounted for $7.32 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. One of the major driving factors for this market is growing solar photovoltaic industry. Additionally, the growing demand for energy coupled with regulatory framework that supports clean energy are also driving the market for PV inverters market. However, substitute clean energy technologies such as hydropower are holding back the market in some regions. With the technological development in solar photovoltaic market, PV inverter market is expected to face boom in demand.

A solar inverter or PV inverter is a type of electrical converter which converts the variable direct current (DC) output of a photovoltaic (PV) solar panel into a utility frequency alternating current (AC) that can be fed into a commercial electrical grid or used by a local, off-grid electrical network.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11348

Based on nominal output power, = 300 W is estimated to have highest growth during the forecast period. = 300 W photovoltaic inverter market share is predicted to witness robust growth on account of their deployment favoured by lowering product costs across small-scale solar PV applications. Improving unit efficiencies along with increasing inclination towards operational flexibility will augment the product demand. Furthermore, the growing demand for cost-efficient and cost-effective PV installations in line with increasing off-grid deployment will complement the business outlook. By geography, The U.S. photovoltaic inverter market is anticipated to witness overall industry growth market over the forecast period. Favourable regulatory measures pertaining to energy conservation and positive consumer outlook towards the deployment of sustainable energy will nourish the overall industry growth in North America region.

Some of the key players profiled in the PV inverter market include ABB, Delta Electronics Inc, Eaton, Emerson Electric Co, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Ltd, Omron Corporation, Power Electronics, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technolgy AG and SunPower Corporation.

Products Covered:

• Central PV inverter

• Micro PV inverter

• String PV inverter

• Other PV inverter

Types Covered:

• Parallel

• Separate

Connectivities Covered:

• Standalone

• On-Grid

• Off-grid

• Battery Backup Inverter

Nominal Output Powers Covered:

• 33,000 – 110,000 W

• > 110,000 W

• 3,000 – 33,000 W

• = 300 W

• 300 -3,000 W

You can Buy This Report from Here @https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11348/Single

Nominal Output Voltages Covered:

• > 600 V

• 400 – 600 V

• = 230 V

• 230 – 400 V

Power Classes Covered:

• Three Phase

• Single Phase

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Channel

• Indirect Channel

• PV Inverter Customers

• Distribution Channel

End Users Covered:

• Residential

• Utility

• Industrial

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances