G7 covax summit: G-7 members to deliver one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to poor countries – g7 pledges to deliver one billion doses of covid 19 vaccine to poor countries

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the G-7, a group of seven rich countries, has pledged to deliver one billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to poor countries around the world. Following the G-7 leaders’ summit in southwest England on Sunday, Johnson said the supply of vaccines would come directly through the international ‘Covax’ initiative.

Despite this commitment, the World Health Organization (WHO) said 11 billion more doses are needed to immunize at least 70 percent of the world’s population and end the pandemic. At the same time, Johnson said there had been “great harmony” between leaders of the G7 group during their summit on climate change, democratic values ​​and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson says the wealthy group of democracies will demonstrate the value of democracy and human rights to the rest of the world and “help the world’s poorest countries to develop in a clean, green and sustainable way.”

In addition, the UK will set up a new animal vaccine development center aimed at preventing the virus from entering the human population. A landmark global health statement will be endorsed by leaders of the G-7 countries in Corbys Bay, Cornwall on Saturday. The so-called “Carbys Bay Declaration” will commit the world’s leading democracies to a series of measures designed to eliminate future pandemics in a critical first 100 days.