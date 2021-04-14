Gabilondo, Bal, Iglesias and Monasterio, confirmed for the 4M electoral debate on laSexta on April 26

Publication: Wednesday April 14, 2021 11:20

Ángel Gabilondo, from the PSOE, Edmundo Bal, from Ciudadanos, Pablo Iglesias, from Unidas Podemos, and Rocío Monasterio, from Vox. These are the four names already confirmed for the 4M electoral debate that LaSexta will hold on April 26. They are at the head of the list of their parties which will contest the presidency of the Community of Madrid. ATRESMEDIA has launched an invitation to the representatives of the six main parliamentary formations represented at the Madrid Assembly. Partido Popular and Más Madrid have yet to respond.

While it was initially established that the meeting would take place on Sunday, May 2, it was ultimately decided to change the date to April 26 in order to facilitate the presence of political candidates in the electoral debate.

This debate, key to knowing the electoral programs of candidates facing the elections, will be presented and moderated by Ana Pastor, a journalist with extensive experience in this field. It will follow the line drawn by laSexta in the organization of this type of meeting, with high quality standards and a journalistic requirement, as can be seen during the celebration of “El Debat” in the Catalan elections.

Thus, laSexta and the ATRESMEDIA Group will once again show their willingness to offer citizens the candidates' proposals in the most direct way through a decisive appointment.

The candidates speak

“Of course, we confirm that Ángel Gabilondo, PSOE-M candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, will participate in the debate of laSexta”, replied Mónica Carazo, spokesperson for the Municipal Socialist Group, by a message on Twitter. . that of its candidate, Ángel Gabilondo.

Also via Twitter, Unidas Podemos confirmed his presence at this electoral meeting before the appointment of 4M. and as confirmed by LaSexta, it will be Pablo Iglesias who will be present. “The debates are a democratic exercise, whatever it is. That is why from United we can be in the debate convened on April 26 by La Sexta, affirming that on May 4, the majority takes the floor,” they said. declared in the social network.

And in the same vein, Edmundo Bal, candidate of Ciudadanos, expressed in his Twitter account that he will participate in the debate: “I will be there as a representative of Cs, explaining to the people of Madrid our proposals to continue to do so. . a wonderful land of opportunity. I hope the rest of the candidates rise up and accept the debate. For me it is an obligation and it will be a pleasure too. “

LaSexta has also learned that Rocío Monasterio has confirmed his presence in the debate to be held by the channel. Thus, it remains only for the Popular Party and More Madrid to communicate whether they will finally participate in a debate which, on the basis of the data provided by the polls, seems more than ever essential for the political future of the Madrid region. .