Gabriel Rufián’s viral response to Yolanda Díaz’s proposal to use the term “homeland” instead of “homeland”

Posted: Sunday July 18 2021 1:41 PM

Gabriel Rufián, ERC congressman spokesperson, was the author of one of the most commented tweets this weekend. The deputy from Esquerra expressed his opinion on Yolanda Díaz’s proposal to change the term “homeland” to “homeland”.

“The homeland is something that cares, that treats all parties as equal, that does not discriminate against anyone because they speak a certain language based on something that builds me, which is dialogue,” said the Minister of Labor when participating in an act. organized as part of the Black Week of Gijón, a literary festival active since 1988 that is held every year in the Asturian city.

However, this approach did not appeal to the political right, which weighed heavily on Díaz’s reasoning. Among them, Toni Cantó, who published a tweet that ended up turning against him: “We are all leading unemployment rates in the European Union. And Yolanda Díaz, the Minister of Labor, worries about what is important. Abandon the concept of Fatherland and work. in the concept ‘Matria’ “.

Precisely, Cantó, who is director of the Spanish Office – whose function remains unclear – has received a deluge of criticism for having written the term “homeland” with a tilde.

Others who criticized the vice-president of the government were Marcos de Quinto, former director of the company Coca-Cola and Ciudadanos or the writer Fernando Sánchez Dragó, while others applauded the idea of ​​Yolanda Díaz, as journalists Gemma Soriano and David Martínez, or the president of En Comú Podem, Jéssica Albiach.

Rufián was one of the last to comment on the matter, in a tweet that quickly went viral and already has 13,600 likes and 3,000 retweets. In it, the ERC Congress spokesperson defended: “Better to love a country that calls it ‘homeland’ than to plunder a country that calls it ‘homeland’.”