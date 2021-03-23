Gaganyaan mission: astronauts trained for the Gaganyaan space mission India: training of selected astronauts for the Gaganyaan Indian mission

Moscow

Four Indian candidates selected as astronauts for India’s first manned space mission Gaganyaan have completed their training in Russia. This information was given in an official Russian statement on Tuesday. This ambitious ten thousand crore project is slated to be launched next year on India’s 75th anniversary of independence.

Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots are potential candidates for the Gaganyaan project. State-owned company Roscosmos said in a statement that its chief executive, Dmitry Rogozin, had held a meeting with Indian astronaut candidates who had successfully completed general space training.

The meeting also hosted representatives of Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh and related organizations of the Roscosmos State Corporation who participated in the training of Indian candidates. The contract was signed on June 27, 2019 between the Glacosmos Company (which is part of the Roscosmos State Company) and the Manned Space Flight Center of the Indian Space Research Organization for the training of Indian candidates for space flight.

The training of these Indian candidates began on February 10, 2020. He was intercepted at the end of March due to the Kovid-19 pandemic, but was then reinstated in May.