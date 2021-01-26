galactic birthplace: galactic birth protocol at the start of the universe: galaxy seen in the universe after the big bang

Beijing

Right after the big bang, scientists got a lot of information about how the universe was and what was going on in it. About 13 billion light years away, that is, the big bang got a chance to peek into the universe just 77 million years later. In this discovery, at least 21 galaxies were found to rapidly form stars and merge into galaxy clusters. It is believed to be the oldest Protocluster.

Possible answers to many questions

It was named LAGER-z7OD1 and is said to have evolved into massive galaxy clusters up to 3.7 quadrillion times the mass of the sun today. This cluster, formed just after the birth of the universe, can answer many questions. From there one can also know that after the Big Bang, when the “smoke” of the universe is clear, how the light arrived while traveling in space.

The first process will be easy to understand

The LAGER-z7OD1 is a unique cluster of galaxies, according to the team of astronomer Vida Hu at the University of Science and Technology of China. The reason is that with his help, one can understand the story of “Ipock’s resuscitation”. The paper reads, “The total volume of ionized bubbles emanating from galaxies in a cluster has been shown to be similar to a protocluster. This indicates that the fusion of two different bubbles is observed as the medium is fully ionized between the galaxies inside the Protocluster.

It was hard to light

According to the article, for this reason, the resuscitation process can be understood with the help of LAGER-z7OD1. In fact, it is believed that ionized gases filled the universe for 37 million years after the Big Bang and that light could not pass through it. Once the universe has cooled, the electron-protons have recombined to form neutral hydrogen atoms. After that, Roshni could travel to space. A billion years after the Big Bang, the universe has completely reanalyzed itself, making it difficult to understand the universe before it.