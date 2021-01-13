Galicia advances curfew to 10 p.m. and limits social gatherings to four people

Updated: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 12:49 PM

La Xunta de Galicia has tightened restrictions to stop coronavirus infections, which have increased “remarkably and worryingly” in recent weeks. Currently, the accumulated incidence (AI) stands at 325 cases per 100,000 population, double that of just a month ago.

This was stated by the regional president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who also warned that it was necessary to act quickly to reduce the hospital pressure because otherwise, “in February, we will be like April”.

Thus, from this midnight, the two highest alert levels were declared. Thus, Galicia as a whole will be confined to the perimeter, social gatherings will be limited to four people and the curfew will be brought forward to 10 p.m. From 6:00 p.m., meetings of non-cohabitants cannot take place at home.

As for the businesses, they will have to close at 9:30 p.m. and it will be forbidden to stay in the common areas of the large shopping areas. As for the restaurants, they will have to close at 6:00 p.m. and the capacity must be 30% indoors and 50% on the terraces.

In addition to restricting entry and exit from the Autonomous Community, the closure of 33 municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and 27 with fewer than 10,000 has also been decreed. In each of them, there is currently an incidence of over 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Precisely, coinciding with the announcement of these measures, the Galician health authorities have confirmed the toll of infections. In the last day, 1,047 cases of coronavirus were recorded, 928 of them diagnosed by PCR.