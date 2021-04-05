Galicia announces it will hand over COVID vaccination certificate this month

Publication: Monday, April 5, 2021 2:01 PM

Galicia will have a COVID-19 health certificate in April. This was announced on Monday by the president of the Xunta, Núñez Feijóo. It would be the first community to circulate this brochure which the European Commission recently presented and which it plans to launch in June in all member countries.

However, the Galicians will be ahead of the rest and the Galician Health Service will start publishing a document as early as this month with information relating to the vaccines, disease and tests carried out.

As explained by the Galician health authorities, it will have a QR code for data authentication, it will first be available for people already vaccinated and accessible through the E-saúde platform and the Pass Covid and Sergas applications. It can also be printed on paper from the medical record or administrative areas.

For the moment, the certificate of the Xunta will be purely informative, as put forward a few days ago by the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, so for now it would not be binding to decide who can move and who can’t. More specifically, it will specify whether the disease has been transmitted or not, whether we have a vaccine – if so, which drug, how many doses and from which batch – and the negative results of the tests that one has undergone. .

However, the Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, recalled that at this time “it is not appropriate to develop” this certificate at the regional level, but rather it must be at the national level, at the same time as it is said that “we are already used to Mr. Feijóo announcing things that he does not start later.”