Galicia confirms case of new UK strain of coronavirus

The new British strain of the coronavirus has also reached Galicia. Servizo Galego de Saúde (Sergas) has confirmed a case in a patient in the Santiago health zone in the United Kingdom.

As health adviser Julio García Comesaña explains, another case in Galicia is still under investigation, along with six others in the region of Mariña Lucense. Regarding the latter cases, it is a family group of five people of English origin, in addition to a sixth person who is a close contact.

This is not the only community in which cases of this new variant of the virus have been recorded. The Department of Health and Family of the Junta de Andalucía reported on Tuesday that the first five cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the new British strain. It is also, as in Galicia, five people returned from the United Kingdom in recent days. In addition, according to the councils, they report four other cases which are under investigation.

The new strain has also been detected in the Community of Madrid. This was confirmed last Saturday 26 by the General Directorate of Public Health of the Community of Madrid. These are four confirmed cases that have traveled from the UK, along with three other suspected cases in which the virus’s genome is sequenced. Antonio Zapatero stressed that it is a strain “more transmissible but which does not generate more serious clinical cases”.

As confirmed by sources from the regional executive to “El Plural”, these four people arrived in Madrid with a negative PCR. Information that became known after Díaz Ayuso’s attack on the central government. The president of the Community of Madrid denounced the “irresponsibility” of the government in its management of Madrid Barajas airport, calling it a “strainer of contagions”.

On the other hand, the Valencian Ministry of Health has confirmed to the EFE Agency that the new strain has already reached this community and that several people could be carriers of this variant. Department sources have indicated that during this day they will offer more information on the matter, after various media reported that two cases of this strain had been detected in Elche (Alicante).