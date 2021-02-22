Galicia reopens the hospitality sector in municipalities with a cumulative incidence of less than 500 cases

Publication: Monday, February 22, 2021 3:48 PM

Galicia is relaxing measures against COVID-19, allowing university students to return to class and reopen shopping malls from this weekend across the country. In addition, it will reopen the hotel industry in the municipalities with a cumulative incidence (AI) of less than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

It was announced by the president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who detailed the “progressive” de-escalation of the community. Thus, it establishes three levels of openness depending on the epidemiological situation. In the first, the “councils” with an AI of more than 500 cases, will keep the hotel business closed, with the prohibition of non-cohabitants to meet and change municipality. As Feijóo quantified, only 17 Galician municipalities represent 2.6% of the population.