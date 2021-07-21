Galicia requires PCR or full vaccine to enter bars and restaurants

The president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, on Wednesday announced new measures to try to contain the advance of the fifth wave of the pandemic. On this occasion, the restrictions have two very clear objectives: hotels and meetings with non-cohabitants.

In the case of the hotel industry, the focus is on Galician areas with a high or maximum incidence. There, the nightlife will be closed compulsorily and to access the interior of the premises, bars and restaurants, a negative PCR carried out in the last hours, either a certificate of having passed the COVID-19 or the certificate of having it completed the vaccination schedule would be required.

Among his cabals, he was closed, directly, although he was rejected. “We can no longer punish the hotel industry by closing and that is why we leave it open”, but with strong limitations, like what is experienced in France or Portugal. “This is the most appropriate formula to overcome this situation.”

These measures come into force on Saturday. On the other hand, and in order to restrict meetings in houses, Feijoó requested authorization from the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia (TSXG), since his idea is to allow only 6 indoors and 10 in outside that do not coexist. “It’s not pleasant, but the situation is what it is,” he said.

Nightly meetings, prohibited in high incidence areas

“We cannot continue to see images of bottles,” commented the regional president. The truth is that in areas with high or maximum incidence, meetings of non-cohabitants between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. are directly prohibited, provided they obtain the approval of the Justice.

The rationale, for President Feijoó, is that “at this point we still do not have a pandemic law and we see problems in several communities. The evolution is bad and new measures must be taken. It is neither easy nor pleasant and I apologize to the people. who can’t we vaccinate, ”he complained.

Concerts, authorized and unlimited mobility

“It is a discrimination that we cannot justify. There are no vaccines and we cannot give what we do not have”, he added, to continue: “S ‘there were vaccines, in less than two weeks we would all be vaccinated in two weeks and by the end of August all Galicians would get immunity ”.

As for musical concerts, they are still allowed as long as they take place outdoors, with distancing and mask and seated. “They are already limited, so they can be celebrated, there is no maximum risk,” admitted Feijoó.

On the other hand, perimeter closures are removed, so there is a normality in mobility.