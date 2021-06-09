Galicia will allow from Saturday the meeting of non-cohabitants without time limit

Published: 06/09/2021 2:50 PM

New breakthrough in de-escalation in Galicia. Meetings between people who do not live together will be authorized without time limit from next Saturday at 00:00, when the closing time of the bars will be extended until 13:00.

In addition, groups of up to 15 people can meet on the terraces of the hostel, although inside it will continue to be six people, and the capacity for outdoor activities for children and adults. young people and those in camps and pilgrim refuges will be expanded, according to announced the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

