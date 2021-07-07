Galicia will allow the opening of nightlife in municipalities at an intermediate level but will require a negative PCR

Updated: Wednesday 07 July 2021 19:09

Posted: 07.07.2021 19:07

Faced with the increase in the incidence of covid-19 among younger people, the Xunta de Galicia has chosen to bet on “safe nightlife”, for which it will allow opening in more places but with conditions – vaccination certificates or negative tests – while it will close the public spaces in which the bottles are concentrated, a practice already expressly prohibited.

From Saturday, the beaches, squares and parks where these nocturnal concentrations of young people to drink take place will be sealed, between noon and six in the morning, which will have to be taken care of by the corresponding municipalities.

At the same time, municipalities that are at a medium restriction level (10) can open their nightlife venues, – until now they could not – but by requiring the vaccination certificate or a negative test for covid -19, either PCR, antigen test, or any other diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to access.

The measure was put forward by the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, moments before the health adviser, Julio García Comesaña, explained it at a press conference, claiming that it is about “bet on a safe nightlife” that they represent the locals in front of the “not sure” of the bottles which, moreover, are prohibited in Galicia.

Comesaña has ruled out that this measure is contradictory to the current situation, in which he warned that the de-escalation of the pandemic is “in danger” due to the increase in the incidence of the coronavirus, especially among the youngest, 12 and 29 years old., since “associating this increase with nightlife is not correct,” he said.

“The nightlife can not be, and is not currently in Galicia, behind this increase, it would be curious if the result of the bottles led to the closure of the nightlife. We do not want the bottle to close the life nocturnal, but that the bottle closes the bottle ”, he affirmed, reason for which he justified that measures be taken to“ stop it ”.

Another measure approved by the clinical committee is to “intensify” screening, especially among young people. Last week, more than 20,000 people were summoned and only 46.8% attended. Comesaña therefore cautioned against “weak adherence” to such tests and said points would be established to conduct tests voluntarily without the need for an appointment.